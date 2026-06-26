Trump Declares Holy War on Communism in Latest Speech

President Donald Trump has indicated that he’s launching a new political war on communism after the success of Mamdani-aligned politicians have ascended to relevancy in New York’s recent elections.

Advertisement

Trump has stated that he has “waited and prepared” for the resurgence of communists for “a long time.” In his first public address since far-leftists won handedly in New York’s elections, Trump went even further by stating that their rise was “the most serious threat to our country since its existence.” He also warned that the mainstreaming of the communist ideology would mean greater persecution of Christians.

.@POTUS: These ruthless Communists will attack all Religions but, in particular, Christianity — they always do... All Communist Countries attack Religions violently, it's part of their deal. As you know, we recently struck Nigeria, and largely ended the slaughter of their Great… pic.twitter.com/w9dXPWGlMj — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 26, 2026

“These are not social Dumocrats, these are hard core, godless Communists,” Trump likewise said on social media. “This is the most serious threat to our Country since its existence 250 years ago. Isn’t it ironic, we’re celebrating a very important Birthday, and instead of speaking about Christ, Freedom, and Victories of all different kinds, we’re speaking about yet another threat to the Foundations of America.”

“These ruthless Communists will attack all Religions but, in particular, Christianity – They always do,” Trump continued. “All Communist Countries attack Religions violently.”

Trump also warned Americans about the dangerous allure of communism’s false promises, stating that the ideology is “very easy to sell.”

“Communism is very easy to sell,” Trump said. “I’d be the Greatest Communist in History. I’d give free rent, free houses, free food, everything is free. Unfortunately, after two or three years, the Country where this is taking place would fail. It always does, and then you’ll start living in squalor.”

“There will be no food, there will be no housing, there will be no Military, there will be no nothing. You’ll be Third World every way, and everyone will suffer or die,” he added.

With many wondering how so many radicals have managed to seize power away from the Democrat establishment, Trump offered an answer: cowardice and weakness.

Trump calls out Democrats for being COWARDS and refusing to fight back against the radicals taking over their party:



"They're afraid [...] The Dumocrats have taken a tremendous turn left and many of these people — I looked at the some of the people that got elected the other… pic.twitter.com/kFZuKOiaqE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 26, 2026

“It’s easy for them to get followers because they make promises that they know they can’t keep, and the Dumocrats aren’t fighting back,” Trump also said on social media. “In many ways, they’re allowing them to go their own way. They’re afraid they will lose their Election, they’re afraid of conflict. They’re not smart enough or tough enough to fight this plague. If they fought them the way they fight Republicans, or me, they’d be victorious, but they don’t have the courage to do so.”

Advertisement

Despite the growing concern about the future of American politics should this new strain of radical Democrats continue to flourish, Trump reassured listeners that communism is firmly in the past and that freedom is the future.

TRUMP: "Communism really is the past, and FREEDOM is the FUTURE. All we want is freedom. Freedom gets you everything." 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/UrNkHULkk4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 26, 2026

The new wave of communist victory in the Democrat party comes just days before the United States is set to celebrate its 250th anniversary of Independence Day.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.