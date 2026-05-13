Exclusive: Sen. Rick Scott to Introduce Bill Criminalizing the Doxxing of Federal Law Enforcement

VIP
Online Lib Lawyers: Dumb or Lying?
Online Lib Lawyers: Dumb or Lying?
Hey, National Republicans, Should Look at How the TN GOP Handled Business
Hey, National Republicans, Should Look at How the TN GOP Handled Business
CNN Analyst Delivered a BIG Reality Check for Dems Yesterday
CNN Analyst Delivered a BIG Reality Check for Dems Yesterday
Dems Are Looking to Redistrict Delaware. There's Only One Problem.
Dems Are Looking to Redistrict Delaware. There's Only One Problem.
John Thune Is Reminding Republican Voters Why He Sucks
John Thune Is Reminding Republican Voters Why He Sucks
VIP
A Louisiana Restaurant Shut Down Permanently Over What Lurked in Its Walk-in Freezer
A Louisiana Restaurant Shut Down Permanently Over What Lurked in Its Walk-in Freezer
South Carolina's State Senate Leader Said What Now About Why He's Against Redistricting
South Carolina's State Senate Leader Said What Now About Why He's Against...
Bad Medicine Could Be in Store for MI's El-Sayed Over Issues Concerning His Medical Background
Bad Medicine Could Be in Store for MI's El-Sayed Over Issues Concerning His...
NBC News Tried Invoking 'Experts' to Fearmonger About Hantavirus and It Backfired
NBC News Tried Invoking 'Experts' to Fearmonger About Hantavirus and It Backfired
Oh, Look: Another Minneapolis Grocery Store Owner Has Been Busted for SNAP Fraud
Oh, Look: Another Minneapolis Grocery Store Owner Has Been Busted for SNAP Fraud
We Just Learned More About the Man Hit by a Frontier Airlines Plane, and It's Raising Eyebrows
We Just Learned More About the Man Hit by a Frontier Airlines Plane,...
TN State Rep. Justin Pearson Is Not Happy He Faced Consequences for His Redistricting Meltdown
TN State Rep. Justin Pearson Is Not Happy He Faced Consequences for His...
Scott Jennings Schools Dem Strategist on GOP Redistricting
Scott Jennings Schools Dem Strategist on GOP Redistricting
The Greatest Time to Be Alive in America Is Right Now
The Greatest Time to Be Alive in America Is Right Now
Tipsheet

Exclusive: Sen. Rick Scott to Introduce Bill Criminalizing the Doxxing of Federal Law Enforcement

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 13, 2026 10:00 AM
Exclusive: Sen. Rick Scott to Introduce Bill Criminalizing the Doxxing of Federal Law Enforcement
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Coinciding with National Police Week, Sen. Rick Scott is set to introduce a bill to protect federal law enforcement officers from doxxing later today.

The Blocking Leaks Undermining Law Enforcement Act criminalizes the sharing of an officer’s personal information with the intention to obstruct, interfere with, or retaliate against their lawful duties. The Blue Act further expands protected information to include the current and expected locations of officers, whether or not they may be on duty.

Advertisement

Officers, notably those conducting immigration enforcement operations, have been subject to doxxings by radical leftists. Death threats against Homeland Security agents have risen approximately 8,000% since the start of President Donald Trump’s second term, with anti-ICE radicals even mailing postcards to the neighbors of agents with warnings. The information of nearly 4,500 immigration officers has been stored on ICE monitoring databases frequented by leftist radicals.

Six GOP Senators have signed on to the bill as co-sponsors, including close Trump allies Sens. Mike Lee, Tommy Tuberville, and Marsha Blackburn.

“Attacks on federal law enforcement are at an all time high, with perpetrators becoming increasingly more brazen in targeted physical and doxing attacks on officers and their families,” said Mathew Silverman, National President of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association. “That is why we are grateful to the leadership of Sen. Scott to advance the ‘BLUE Act’ during National Police Week.  This is a common sense bill to ensure appropriate penalties for those who seek to undermine public safety, and we urge Congress to swiftly send it to President Trump’s desk.”

Recommended

We Just Learned More About the Man Hit by a Frontier Airlines Plane, and It's Raising Eyebrows Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

ICE RICK SCOTT TOMMY TUBERVILLE

The legislation is sure to offer a strong crackdown against so-called “ICE Watchers” that became prevalent during Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Just Learned More About the Man Hit by a Frontier Airlines Plane, and It's Raising Eyebrows Amy Curtis
CNN Analyst Delivered a BIG Reality Check for Dems Yesterday Matt Vespa
Dems Are Looking to Redistrict Delaware. There's Only One Problem. Matt Vespa
TN State Rep. Justin Pearson Is Not Happy He Faced Consequences for His Redistricting Meltdown Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings Schools Dem Strategist on GOP Redistricting Amy Curtis
The Thing That Works John Stossel

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

We Just Learned More About the Man Hit by a Frontier Airlines Plane, and It's Raising Eyebrows Amy Curtis
Advertisement