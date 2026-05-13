Exclusive: Sen. Rick Scott to Introduce Bill Criminalizing the Doxxing of Federal Law Enforcement

Coinciding with National Police Week, Sen. Rick Scott is set to introduce a bill to protect federal law enforcement officers from doxxing later today.

The Blocking Leaks Undermining Law Enforcement Act criminalizes the sharing of an officer’s personal information with the intention to obstruct, interfere with, or retaliate against their lawful duties. The Blue Act further expands protected information to include the current and expected locations of officers, whether or not they may be on duty.

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Officers, notably those conducting immigration enforcement operations, have been subject to doxxings by radical leftists. Death threats against Homeland Security agents have risen approximately 8,000% since the start of President Donald Trump’s second term, with anti-ICE radicals even mailing postcards to the neighbors of agents with warnings. The information of nearly 4,500 immigration officers has been stored on ICE monitoring databases frequented by leftist radicals.

Six GOP Senators have signed on to the bill as co-sponsors, including close Trump allies Sens. Mike Lee, Tommy Tuberville, and Marsha Blackburn.

“Attacks on federal law enforcement are at an all time high, with perpetrators becoming increasingly more brazen in targeted physical and doxing attacks on officers and their families,” said Mathew Silverman, National President of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association. “That is why we are grateful to the leadership of Sen. Scott to advance the ‘BLUE Act’ during National Police Week. This is a common sense bill to ensure appropriate penalties for those who seek to undermine public safety, and we urge Congress to swiftly send it to President Trump’s desk.”

The legislation is sure to offer a strong crackdown against so-called “ICE Watchers” that became prevalent during Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

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