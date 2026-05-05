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Trump Just Brought Back a Major Initiative That Obama Killed

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 05, 2026 6:00 PM
Trump Just Brought Back a Major Initiative That Obama Killed
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

To celebrate the newly declared National Physical Fitness and Sports Month, President Donald Trump and the White House played host to world-class athletes, including nine-time major winner Gary Player and two-time major winner Bryson DeChambeau, and some students from around the country.

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At the event, Trump announced that his administration would be resurrecting the Presidential Fitness Test as a means of promoting health and wellness for the American youth, an initiative that had been discontinued by President Barack Obama back in 2012.

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DONALD TRUMP EDUCATION SPORTS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WHITE HOUSE
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“Sports and fitness are woven into the fabric of American identity, and the greatness that defines our Nation is forged only through hard work, sweat, and an unrelenting demand for success,” Trump said in a statement. “Physical dedication sharpens the mind, steels the will, and produces the kind of character that Americans carry into every aspect of their lives. Citizens who hold themselves to that standard of excellence are capable of meeting any challenge of the world today.”

The latest move displays the dedication of the Trump administration to prioritize youth health as the Make America Healthy Again initiative continues to develop.

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