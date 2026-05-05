Trump Just Brought Back a Major Initiative That Obama Killed

To celebrate the newly declared National Physical Fitness and Sports Month, President Donald Trump and the White House played host to world-class athletes, including nine-time major winner Gary Player and two-time major winner Bryson DeChambeau, and some students from around the country.

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At the event, Trump announced that his administration would be resurrecting the Presidential Fitness Test as a means of promoting health and wellness for the American youth, an initiative that had been discontinued by President Barack Obama back in 2012.

.@POTUS: "Today, I sign a Proclamation recognizing national youth sports and fitness and I'll also sign the very first copy of the new, revitalized Presidential Fitness Test award — a certificate in recognition of achievement of the gold standard of physical fitness." https://t.co/50HWB0QBHU pic.twitter.com/9qCXvZp2on — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 5, 2026

.@POTUS: "We're thrilled to have so many young athletes here at the White House and in the Oval Office on this magnificent Spring day... to celebrate America's athletic traditions and champions in physical fitness." pic.twitter.com/IJI2RGH7pl — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 5, 2026

Learning the Trump dance directly from the source 🕺pic.twitter.com/unbpVoS1XD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 5, 2026

SPOTTED AT THE WHITE HOUSE: Screech, George, Tom, Abe, and Teddy @Nationals pic.twitter.com/OdNEvM5kTk — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 5, 2026

🚨 NOW: President Trump has JOINED the kids on the White House South Lawn, giving them golf lessons with Bryson DeChambeau and Gary Player



Imagine being in elementary school and getting golf lessons from the PRESIDENT himself.



What an incredible experience for these kids 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/rTUvQUJePE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 5, 2026

NEW: Pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau offers some words of inspiration to kids in the Oval Office for President Trump's announcement bringing back the Presidential Fitness Test:



"I just want to say to the kids, the most important thing you can do is always get 1% better a day.… pic.twitter.com/MpZiFZDmZw — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 5, 2026

Bryson DeChambeau plays goalie on the South Lawn of the White House 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/bvPWcL3KEG — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) May 5, 2026

NEW: Golf legend Gary Player issues a stark warning to America’s youth, claiming a "silent war" is currently being waged against the U.S.:



"I say to the young people, just love this country because you don't realize what's going on around the world."



"There is a silent war… pic.twitter.com/a6DAgaz93Q — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 5, 2026

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“Sports and fitness are woven into the fabric of American identity, and the greatness that defines our Nation is forged only through hard work, sweat, and an unrelenting demand for success,” Trump said in a statement. “Physical dedication sharpens the mind, steels the will, and produces the kind of character that Americans carry into every aspect of their lives. Citizens who hold themselves to that standard of excellence are capable of meeting any challenge of the world today.”

The latest move displays the dedication of the Trump administration to prioritize youth health as the Make America Healthy Again initiative continues to develop.

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