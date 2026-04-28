Rep. Brandon Gill Didn't Hold Back on This Abortion Advocate

Republican Rep. Brandon Gill went viral on Tuesday after grilling an abortion activist over her “favorite type of abortion” during a congressional hearing over protests which are held outside of abortion clinics. The video is a must watch:

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Today I asked an abortion advocate what her favorite method of abortion is. pic.twitter.com/4Wvx4vo3i3 — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) April 28, 2026

Not so shockingly, when confronted with the reality of the various methods of murdering children in their mother’s womb, the activist deflects and claims that she is simply an “access to reproductive healthcare advocate.” Also not surprising, the activist refused to answer any of Gill’s hard-hitting questions.

“You don’t want to talk about abortion itself, why is that?” Gill asked. “Is it because it’s uncomfortable to talk about it? It should be uncomfortable.”

Democrat Rep. Shri Thanedar, widely known for his odd social media posts where he took a selfie with unwitting McDonald’s employees in the background, called Gill “creepy” for asking abortion advocates what their preferred method of abortion is. Gill posed Thanedar the same question in his response.

Shri Thanedar letting everyone know that he made a quick McDonald’s stop, and snagged a selfie with unwitting McDonald’s workers in the background. pic.twitter.com/KTwSxyOlfk — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 2, 2026

Remember folks, Republicans are NOT the party of creepy men trying to intrude their way into women's private business, they just want to interrogate you about your favorite abortion method at a national congressional hearing. https://t.co/BYzByOzEm6 — Congressman Shri Thanedar (@RepShriThanedar) April 28, 2026

Which abortion is your favorite? The one where the unborn baby's body is crush and sucked out with a hose or the one where the baby is cut apart with a knife?



Please enlighten us. https://t.co/IY5Wr9SwdK — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) April 28, 2026

Good on Gill for not shying away from putting the pressure on the “shout your abortion” crowd.

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