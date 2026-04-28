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Tipsheet

Rep. Brandon Gill Didn't Hold Back on This Abortion Advocate

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 28, 2026 5:30 PM
Rep. Brandon Gill Didn't Hold Back on This Abortion Advocate
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Republican Rep. Brandon Gill went viral on Tuesday after grilling an abortion activist over her “favorite type of abortion” during a congressional hearing over protests which are held outside of abortion clinics. The video is a must watch:

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Not so shockingly, when confronted with the reality of the various methods of murdering children in their mother’s womb, the activist deflects and claims that she is simply an “access to reproductive healthcare advocate.” Also not surprising, the activist refused to answer any of Gill’s hard-hitting questions.

“You don’t want to talk about abortion itself, why is that?” Gill asked. “Is it because it’s uncomfortable to talk about it? It should be uncomfortable.”

Democrat Rep. Shri Thanedar, widely known for his odd social media posts where he took a selfie with unwitting McDonald’s employees in the background, called Gill “creepy” for asking abortion advocates what their preferred method of abortion is. Gill posed Thanedar the same question in his response.

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Related:

ABORTION CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY REPUBLICAN PARTY BRANDON GILL

Good on Gill for not shying away from putting the pressure on the “shout your abortion” crowd.

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