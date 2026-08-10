Death Toll Rises to 111 As Massive Earthquake Terrorizes Colombia

A massive earthquake struck western Colombia today, destroying buildings and trapping residents under debris. Multiple reports are indicating that an estimated 111 people have died so far with hundreds more injured, as survivors continue to evacuate and search for victims under the rubble and destruction.

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San Jose Del Palmar is said to be the epicenter of the tragedy, a town just west of Bogota with approximately 4,800 residents. Surrounding cities and regions were also rocked by the disaster, with some being poor rural areas that could make it hard for officials to determine the total death toll. The perimeter of the epicenter sits alongside the "Ring of Fire," an area known for its frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Shocking footage from the disaster is circulating online.

One video captures the partial collapse of a Cathedral as bystanders panic and try to evacuate.

The moment the Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary in Manizales, Colombia, partially collapsed as a powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck the region. pic.twitter.com/8u1JYJmfu8 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 10, 2026

This video shows a near-total collapse of a University hospital in Cali, one of the affected cities. One taxi driver in the same city told the Associated Press about his experience, saying, "My entire house shook. I’ve never lived through such a powerful earthquake. We’re thanking God we’re alive.”

Así colapsó parte del Hospital Universitario de Cali, una de las ciudades más golpeadas por el sismo. #Colombia #Terremoto pic.twitter.com/1q3VRRUVzH — Cristian Crespo F. 🇨🇺 (@cristiancrespoj) August 10, 2026

This footage shows a group of individuals being hit with a collapsing building while trying to evacuate.

🚨🇨🇴#BREAKING | NEWS ⚠️

New terrifying video from Colombia as a balcony collapses and falls on a group of people trying to evacuate a building after the powerful 7.4⚡️ magnitude earthquake that struck Colombia earlier today. pic.twitter.com/Swio6A7QJq — Todd Paron🇺🇸🇬🇷🎧👽 (@tparon) August 10, 2026

Colombia’s Geological Service said it is the "highest magnitude earthquake registered in Colombia in the last decade," and that two 2.8 and 4.8 magnitude aftershocks followed the initial 7.4 magnitude quake.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio released a brief statement on X about the situation, saying the U.S. is ready to help.

The Trump Administration is closely monitoring the large earthquake that struck Colombia and stands ready to support the people of Colombia and President @ABDELAESPRIELLA’s Administration. American citizens in Colombia should enroll at https://t.co/9QMdr4xs9S and follow… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) August 10, 2026

Officials will continue monitoring injuries and updating the death toll as more individuals are uncovered and information is released.

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