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Death Toll Rises to 111 As Massive Earthquake Terrorizes Colombia

Julia Cassidy Follow @JuliaCassidy13
Aug 10, 2026 6:30 PM
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Death Toll Rises to 111 As Massive Earthquake Terrorizes Colombia
AP Photo/Santiago Saldarriaga

A massive earthquake struck western Colombia today, destroying buildings and trapping residents under debris. Multiple reports are indicating that an estimated 111 people have died so far with hundreds more injured, as survivors continue to evacuate and search for victims under the rubble and destruction.  

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San Jose Del Palmar is said to be the epicenter of the tragedy, a town just west of Bogota with approximately 4,800 residents. Surrounding cities and regions were also rocked by the disaster, with some being poor rural areas that could make it hard for officials to determine the total death toll. The perimeter of the epicenter sits alongside the "Ring of Fire," an area known for its frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Shocking footage from the disaster is circulating online.

One video captures the partial collapse of a Cathedral as bystanders panic and try to evacuate. 

This video shows a near-total collapse of a University hospital in Cali, one of the affected cities. One taxi driver in the same city told the Associated Press about his experience, saying, "My entire house shook. I’ve never lived through such a powerful earthquake. We’re thanking God we’re alive.”

This footage shows a group of individuals being hit with a collapsing building while trying to evacuate. 

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Colombia’s Geological Service said it is the "highest magnitude earthquake registered in Colombia in the last decade," and that two 2.8 and 4.8 magnitude aftershocks followed the initial 7.4 magnitude quake. 

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio released a brief statement on X about the situation, saying the U.S. is ready to help. 

Officials will continue monitoring injuries and updating the death toll as more individuals are uncovered and information is released. 

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News Topics ASSOCIATED PRESS | CATHOLIC CHURCH | COLOMBIA | MARCO RUBIO | VIDEO
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