Pete Hegseth Just Made a Huge Announcement About the A-10

Wait, This Is the Case That Prompted the Supreme Court Leak? Also, We May Have a Clue Who It Is
Wait, This Is the Case That Prompted the Supreme Court Leak? Also, We...
Oh, That's Who Wrote the Hit Piece on Kash Patel in The Atlantic?
Oh, That's Who Wrote the Hit Piece on Kash Patel in The Atlantic?
This Voter's Question to Pete Buttigieg at a Town Hall Event Was Just Unhinged
This Voter's Question to Pete Buttigieg at a Town Hall Event Was Just...
VIP
On Crime and Fear, the Left Has a Problem With Reality
On Crime and Fear, the Left Has a Problem With Reality
This Democrat Running for Congress in Wisconsin Is Hiding DC Insider Ties
This Democrat Running for Congress in Wisconsin Is Hiding DC Insider Ties
Democrats Say No One Belongs in Jail for Smoking Weed, Forgetting Who They Nominated in 2024
Democrats Say No One Belongs in Jail for Smoking Weed, Forgetting Who They...
A California Man Is in Hot Water for Nationwide Scam Involving LEGO Sets
A California Man Is in Hot Water for Nationwide Scam Involving LEGO Sets
VIP
Israeli Officials Respond As Photo of IDF Soldier Destroying a Statue of Jesus Circulates on Social Media
Israeli Officials Respond As Photo of IDF Soldier Destroying a Statue of Jesus...
Republicans Post Historic Fundraising Edge Over Democrats in Early 2026
Republicans Post Historic Fundraising Edge Over Democrats in Early 2026
'It’s Getting Dangerous': Nick Shirley Reveals Doxxing and Death Threats Over His Fraud Exposés
'It’s Getting Dangerous': Nick Shirley Reveals Doxxing and Death Threats Over His Fraud...
President Trump Slams Obama’s Iran Deal As the 'One of the Worst Ever,' Vows to Ensure a Better One
President Trump Slams Obama’s Iran Deal As the 'One of the Worst Ever,'...
Tim Cook to Step Down As CEO of Apple
Tim Cook to Step Down As CEO of Apple
Rep. Nancy Mace Introduces Resolution to Expel Rep. Cory Mills
Rep. Nancy Mace Introduces Resolution to Expel Rep. Cory Mills
Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer Resigns From Cabinet Post
Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer Resigns From Cabinet Post
Tipsheet

Pete Hegseth Just Made a Huge Announcement About the A-10

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 20, 2026 9:00 PM
Pete Hegseth Just Made a Huge Announcement About the A-10
Hong Ki-won/Yonhap via AP

At the direction of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, the venerable A-10 Warthog has had its service life extended into 2030, the Office of the Secretary of the Air Force Dr. Troy Meink announced on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Recommended

Wait, This Is the Case That Prompted the Supreme Court Leak? Also, We May Have a Clue Who It Is Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

MILITARY PETE HEGSETH OPERATION EPIC FURY

The close air support aircraft is beloved by those in the military and aviation enthusiasts alike. The A-10 was notably utilized recently during Operation Epic Fury, as well as in the operation to save the weapon systems officer who was downed deep in Iranian territory earlier this month, where the aircraft was lost after sustaining damage during combat operations.

The latest extension will see the plane continue service beyond the initial planned sunset of 2026.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wait, This Is the Case That Prompted the Supreme Court Leak? Also, We May Have a Clue Who It Is Matt Vespa
Rep. Nancy Mace Introduces Resolution to Expel Rep. Cory Mills Joseph Chalfant
The Most Important Lesson of the Iran War Is to Buy Guns and Ammo Kurt Schlichter
This Voter's Question to Pete Buttigieg at a Town Hall Event Was Just Unhinged Matt Vespa
Oh, That's Who Wrote the Hit Piece on Kash Patel in The Atlantic? Matt Vespa
'60 Minutes' Just Made a Pretty Big Admission About Iran Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Wait, This Is the Case That Prompted the Supreme Court Leak? Also, We May Have a Clue Who It Is Matt Vespa
Advertisement