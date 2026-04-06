It Turns Out That Democrats Support Requiring ID...But Only For Free Admission Into Obama's Library

Barack Obama’s horrendous Presidential Center is just about to open, and the ticket prices have finally been advertised. The big headline of the story is that, on Tuesdays, Illinois residents are able to attend for completely free, but only if they can prove that they’re actually a resident.

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The Obama Presidential Library is making people show and ID for proof of Illinois residency to get in for free.



So, Illinois residents have to show an ID and prove who they are to get into a library for free but they don't have to prove who they are to vote in their elections. pic.twitter.com/55AMr0iIR9 — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) April 6, 2026

🔥🚨 BREAKING: Former President Obama just released this video in an attempt to promote his presidential museum that is opening in May. pic.twitter.com/PyziHOLSkW — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) April 6, 2026

That’s not all. The venue also held a promotional giveaway for two tickets and airfare for the grand opening. The catch? The promotion is only available for U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents. Sorry illegals, you have to pay full price.

The OBAMA Library is stricter on who can win tickets to the opening of the Obama Presidential Center than Democrats are on voting??? 🗳️ pic.twitter.com/uhZrUwxE8I — Ben Ferguson (@benfergusonshow) April 2, 2026

Kayleigh McEnany: “Why do we have stricter standards for the Obama library than for voting?”



Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX): “Well, because Democrats would like to allow non-citizens to vote in American elections.”pic.twitter.com/roqis5ibzk — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) April 5, 2026

Turns out that illegals only get the love and admiration of liberals when it helps them win elections or siphons away tax dollars. They clearly aren’t welcome to desecrate a building honoring the Left’s messianic figure of Barack Obama.

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