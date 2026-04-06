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It Turns Out That Democrats Support Requiring ID...But Only For Free Admission Into Obama's Library

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 06, 2026 6:00 PM
It Turns Out That Democrats Support Requiring ID...But Only For Free Admission Into Obama's Library
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File

Barack Obama’s horrendous Presidential Center is just about to open, and the ticket prices have finally been advertised. The big headline of the story is that, on Tuesdays, Illinois residents are able to attend for completely free, but only if they can prove that they’re actually a resident.

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That’s not all. The venue also held a promotional giveaway for two tickets and airfare for the grand opening. The catch? The promotion is only available for U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents. Sorry illegals, you have to pay full price.

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Related:

BARACK OBAMA ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION ILLINOIS VOTER ID

Turns out that illegals only get the love and admiration of liberals when it helps them win elections or siphons away tax dollars. They clearly aren’t welcome to desecrate a building honoring the Left’s messianic figure of Barack Obama.

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