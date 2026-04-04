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Will Trump's New Executive Order Finally Save College Sports?

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 04, 2026 2:30 PM
Will Trump's New Executive Order Finally Save College Sports?
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Donald Trump has signed a new executive order aimed at saving college sports amid the turmoil of the transfer portal and the emerging NIL era.

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The new order will impose greater restrictions on the chaos of college sports in recent years. Student-athletes will only be allowed a single “free” transfer before being required to sit out for a season and players will only be allowed to participate for “no more than a five-year period.” Schools who violate the regulations could be subject to a loss of federal funds.

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Further changes will require the establishment of a framework to create “reasonable protections” against "excessive agent commissions,” restrictions against professional athletes from returning to collegiate sports, and a prohibition on the use of federal funds for NIL payments.

All four major conferences released statements thanking Trump for taking action to solve the looming crisis.

The order will go into effect on Aug. 1, 2026.

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