The No Kings Protests Were Even More Insane Than You Would've Thought

No Kings Day has come around once again, and it is just as cringe as last year. Of course, you’d be hard pressed to find anyone younger than the age of 60 wasting their time away at these things, and they really haven’t done much updating to their schticks as we’re still looking at the Handmaid’s Tale garbage in 2026. Anyway, here is some of the best (or worst) of what we have seen from No Kings 2026.

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No Kings Protestors in Nashville pic.twitter.com/TF06qOGGod — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeaceful) March 28, 2026

The Libs at the No Kings rally in Minnesota sing "none of us are free until all of us are free" with zero sense of irony that they're allowed to do all this nonsense with zero consequences. pic.twitter.com/Fk5al9cKas — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 28, 2026

I’m watching this No Kings protest in Atlanta against President Trump and his administration right now and I genuinely can’t tell if this is a protest or the villain casting call for a low-budget Marvel movie.



Are these Democrats? Liberals? Devil Worshipers?



Is this real life? pic.twitter.com/sct98kGId5 — Angela Stanton King (@theAuntieAngie) March 28, 2026

Paid full page No Kings newspaper ads. Who is paying for this? pic.twitter.com/VCwts68nHx — Lomez (@L0m3z) March 28, 2026

Comedian Josh Seiter trolls ‘No Kings’ protesters as he joins march disguised as a liberal.



‘Leading Chicago’s No Kings protest as a conservative.’



🎥 @josh_seiter pic.twitter.com/2E4vYbpokb — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 28, 2026

🚨DALLAS, TEXAS🚨The No Kings gathering in Dallas saw COLLAPSED TURNOUT. Most of the protestors who showed up were white liberals. Who is paying these people??



Follow:@Carlos__Turcios pic.twitter.com/LZgYBDR775 — Carlos Turcios (@Carlos__Turcios) March 28, 2026

🚨BREAKING: A massive crowd of people have gathered in London in support of the American left’s No Kings protest.



The country that literally has a King is protesting against America who doesn’t.



Can’t make this stuff up.



pic.twitter.com/zkswL8XPwe — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) March 28, 2026

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Elderly White liberals have been spotted at The No Kings Protests in support of the mainstream media platforms that told them to be there.



pic.twitter.com/ZDXgN4NM6g — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) March 28, 2026

Protestors at the No Kings Rally in Nashville.



They look exactly like you’d think. https://t.co/3oFqIamBfU pic.twitter.com/cHgW1xmLQq — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeaceful) March 28, 2026

SHOCKER. Today’s No Kings protests in North Carolina are full of old white miserable liberal woman 🤣



Like clockwork.



Who’s paying for those nice signs?



pic.twitter.com/vRrbbIKszF — Jack (@jackunheard) March 28, 2026

‘No Kings’ activists dress up in inflatable frog costumes and dance to protest against Trump. 🐸



pic.twitter.com/x39sP2thKc — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 28, 2026

No Kings? More like No Words... Just when you think these weirdos can't outdo themselves, they put this out there. How much are they paying all these boomers to get off their couches and torture us? pic.twitter.com/8ijplmqxEW — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) March 28, 2026

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No Kings? More like No Words... Just when you think these weirdos can't outdo themselves, they put this out there. How much are they paying all these boomers to get off their couches and torture us? pic.twitter.com/8ijplmqxEW — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) March 28, 2026

I look forward to this type of stuff honestly. It’s entertaining to see just how freakish and ghoulish the opposition is, and it is only gonna continue to get worse from here.

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