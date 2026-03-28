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Tipsheet

The No Kings Protests Were Even More Insane Than You Would've Thought

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 28, 2026 3:30 PM
The No Kings Protests Were Even More Insane Than You Would've Thought
PJ Media

No Kings Day has come around once again, and it is just as cringe as last year. Of course, you’d be hard pressed to find anyone younger than the age of 60 wasting their time away at these things, and they really haven’t done much updating to their schticks as we’re still looking at the Handmaid’s Tale garbage in 2026. Anyway, here is some of the best (or worst) of what we have seen from No Kings 2026.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP REPUBLICAN PARTY USA
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I look forward to this type of stuff honestly. It’s entertaining to see just how freakish and ghoulish the opposition is, and it is only gonna continue to get worse from here.

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Tom Homan Just Destroyed the Senate for Leaving These ICE Heroes Out to Dry Joseph Chalfant
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