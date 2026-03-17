This New Study Indicates That Big Tech Is Suppressing GOP Voter Engagement Efforts

A new report has shown that Google’s email service Gmail has selectively prioritized inboxing campaign communications from Democrats over Republicans, with a significantly greater number of GOP communications being filtered into spam folders. This bias from Big Tech could clearly suppress the ability for Republicans to maintain regular contact with their supporters and give Democrats an obvious leg up on voter engagement.

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Our first inboxing report is live, confirming a serious spam filter bias against Republican fundraising emails compared to Democrat emails.https://t.co/hZhKrBesIU — Inbox.GOP (@InboxGOP) March 13, 2026

Gmail flagged this @NRSC email as dangerous.



"This could be used to steal your personal information."



"This link would open... which has hosted phishing sites before."



Link goes to a @WinRed page. We need email platforms to white-label links. pic.twitter.com/mt0R7KYkmB — Inbox.GOP (@InboxGOP) March 17, 2026

The new study from Inbox.GOP looked at more than 12,000 emails from both Democrat and Republican political operations, and showed that more than half of GOP emails were flagged for spam. The data shows that, over a 90-day period, 64 percent of Democrat communications were sent directly to inboxes while just 46 percent of Republican communications were inbox, a nearly 20 percent difference between the parties.

The last week of the study showed the gap increasing significantly, with almost 60 percent of GOP communications being filtered, while 70 of Democrat communications went directly to recipient inboxes.

The suppression has extended far beyond voter outreach. Additional information revealed by Inbox.GOP has shown that Google has warned users from using fundraising links to WinRed, the GOP’s alternative to ActBlue and one of the most widely used fundraising platforms for Republican candidates. When attempting to the a fundraising link sent out by the NRSC, some users were warned that it was a “dangerous link” to a site that “could be used to steal your personal information” and “has hosted phishing sites before.”

“This is exactly why the NRSC called for an investigation into Google’s speech suppression of conservatives,” said NRSC Communications Director Joanna Rodriguez. “Hindering Republicans’ ability to contact and engage our voters is detrimental to democracy and cannot continue.”

In 2025, GOP campaign committee heads called on the FTC to launch an investigation into Google’s habit of elevating Democrat communications over Republican ones, stating “Google's speech suppression practices are detrimental to American democracy and should not be allowed to persist for another election cycle.”

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At the time, a Google spokesman denied these claims despite data continuing to show the contrary in a statement to Axios: "Quite simply: Gmail spam filters are not politically biased. They look at a variety of signals – like whether a user marks an email as spam – and apply equally to all senders, regardless of political ideology."

The 2026 Inbox.GOP study would seemingly refute Google’s 2025 statement, as they say “engage with all content equally, regularly opening, clicking, and showing intent to receive communications.”

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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