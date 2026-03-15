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Trump: US Has 'Beaten and Completely Decimated' Iran 'Both Militarily, Economically, and Every Other Way'

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 15, 2026 10:00 AM
Trump: US Has 'Beaten and Completely Decimated' Iran 'Both Militarily, Economically, and Every Other Way'
X/@CENTCOM

President Donald Trump has begun to claim victory in Operation Epic Fury, stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran “has been beaten and completely decimated…both militarily, economically, and every other way.”

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His message comes as encouragement to the nations of the world to begin to deploy naval assets to the Strait of Hormuz in order to secure the vital shipping lane and protect the transfer of oil across the world. “The Countries of the World that receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, and we will help — A LOT,” Trump posted on social media on Saturday.

On Saturday, President Trump had also announced that the United States would be surging its own navy into the Strait, and called upon the major sea powers of the world to join him. He indicated that partner nations have already committed some assets to the endeavor, but did not provide clarification on which nations specifically.

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DONALD TRUMP IRAN NATIONAL SECURITY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OPERATION EPIC FURY

“The U.S. will also coordinate with those Countries so that everything goes quickly, smoothly, and well. This should have always been a team effort, and now it will be — It will bring the World together toward Harmony, Security, and Everlasting Peace,” Trump said in his social media post.

Posts from social media have indicated that Trump has long-held similar plans to cripple the Iranian regime by deploying an overwhelming number of assets to the Strait.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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