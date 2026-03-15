Trump: US Has 'Beaten and Completely Decimated' Iran 'Both Militarily, Economically, and Every Other Way'

President Donald Trump has begun to claim victory in Operation Epic Fury, stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran “has been beaten and completely decimated…both militarily, economically, and every other way.”

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🚨 BREAKING: President Trump announces the U.S. has DEFEATED Iran



Now it’s time for the WORLD to secure the Strait of Hormuz with America toward “everlasting peace” 🇺🇸



“The United States of America has beaten and completely decimated Iran, both Militarily, Economically, and in… pic.twitter.com/8pNwuB9OhC — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 14, 2026

His message comes as encouragement to the nations of the world to begin to deploy naval assets to the Strait of Hormuz in order to secure the vital shipping lane and protect the transfer of oil across the world. “The Countries of the World that receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, and we will help — A LOT,” Trump posted on social media on Saturday.

On Saturday, President Trump had also announced that the United States would be surging its own navy into the Strait, and called upon the major sea powers of the world to join him. He indicated that partner nations have already committed some assets to the endeavor, but did not provide clarification on which nations specifically.

JUST IN - Trump claims that "Many countries" will be sending warships to the Hormuz Strait to keep it open and safe, in conjunction with the U.S.. pic.twitter.com/sxo6jW3g8V — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 14, 2026

“The U.S. will also coordinate with those Countries so that everything goes quickly, smoothly, and well. This should have always been a team effort, and now it will be — It will bring the World together toward Harmony, Security, and Everlasting Peace,” Trump said in his social media post.

Posts from social media have indicated that Trump has long-held similar plans to cripple the Iranian regime by deploying an overwhelming number of assets to the Strait.

🚨 WOW! Donald Trump 14 YEARS AGO said the US should storm directly into the Strait of Hormuz to counter Iran with 3 aircraft carriers



Just incredible.



Now he has the power to follow through 🇺🇸 https://t.co/OgaSESoyXh pic.twitter.com/ZYMx8UoWRc — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 14, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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