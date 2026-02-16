New Polls for 2028 Are Here and You Won't Believe Who Democrats Want to Run Again

Three newly released polls indicate that Democrats are seriously considering running Kamala Harris for the presidency again in 2028, with her miles ahead of her opponents in the polls, with the racial breakdown showing that everyone is moving behind the former Democrat nominee.

New - 2028 primary polls



🔵 Harris 38%

🔵 Newsom 13%

🔵 Buttigieg 5%

🔵 Shapiro 4%



🔴 Vance 43%

🔴 Trump Jr 18%

🔴 DeSantis 5%

🔴 Rubio 5%



Tipp #A - RV - 1/29 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) February 16, 2026

📊 2028 National Democratic Primary



🟦 Harris 39%

🟦 Newsom 21%

🟦 AOC 10%

🟦 Buttigieg 7%

🟦 Shapiro 7%

🟦 Kelly 6%

🟦 Whitmer 4%

🟦 Pritzker 3%

🟦 Beshear 1%

🟦 Ossoff 1%

——

Hypothetical RCV round

🟦 Kamala Harris 56%

🟦 Gavin Newsom 44%@focaldataHQ | 2/10 | 1,148 pic.twitter.com/rSsCBBzLu4 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) February 13, 2026

2028 Dem primary crosstabs (top 6 candidates)



Black Dems

🔹Harris: 61%

🔹Newsom: 16%

🔹AOC: 8%

🔹Shapiro: 2%

🔹Kelly: 2%

🔹Buttigieg: 1%

——

White Dems

🔹Harris: 28%

🔹Newsom: 21%

🔹AOC: 9%

🔹Shapiro: 9%

🔹Buttigieg: 7%

🔹Kelly: 7%

——

Hispanic Dems

🔹Harris: 51%

🔹Newsom: 15%… https://t.co/0oJ7ox2hVn pic.twitter.com/ZyRPkcmt0h — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) February 13, 2026

2028 National Democratic Primary polling average by @RacetotheWH



Dec 20:

🔹Newsom: 26.4%

🔹Harris: 18.8%

🔹Buttigieg: 10.0%

🔹AOC: 9.7%



TODAY:

🔹Harris: 29.6% ← highest since Apr '25

🔹Newsom: 20.8%

🔹Buttigieg: 8.0%

🔹AOC: 7.6% https://t.co/OCNdpjQMsv pic.twitter.com/5YI72dg7PO — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) February 16, 2026

Kamala Harris ran a historically terrible campaign after being crowned as the nominee by Democrat leadership behind closed doors after Biden’s cognitive nosedive, only to lose every single swing state and have the shame of being the only Democrat to lose the popular vote in 20 years.

Now, they want to see her run it back, and polling indicates that JD Vance will be her opponent. Vance has captured the hearts of many in the Republican camps after his quick ascendency from junior senator to the vice presidency, and there have been more than a few rumblings indicating that Secretary of State Marco Rubio would be his running mate.

Harris, on the other hand, blew $40 million on her 2020 presidential bid where she accused Joe Biden of supporting racist policies in the most canned political moment in living memory, just to fail upward after Biden named her as his running mate. She’d follow that trend into 2024.

If she finally makes it through a primary election in 2028, it will be a gift to Republicans.

