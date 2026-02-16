VIP
Stephen King Is Tired of Us Noticing Progressives Are Lunatics
Anti-Israel Groups Are Targeting Jewish Children's Camps Now
'Sinners' Actress Says She Can't Enjoy Her Oscar Nomination. Guess Why.
Chicago Reporter Violently Attacked by Career Criminal
Legendary Actor and Director Robert Duvall Dead at 95
Even Anti-Gun Canada Having Major Issues With Mandatory Buyback
My Days of Not Taking CNN Seriously Are Coming to a Middle
Catholic Leaders Blast Carrie Prejean Boller For Invoking Catholicism During Her Anti-Israel Rant
How Leftists Celebrate President's Day
CNN Confronts Chuck Schumer on Voter ID
Republican Gubernatorial Candidates Blast Newsom's Presidential Tour in Munich
A Man Joked About Moving Into Billie Eilish's Mansion. Her Response Is Breaking Irony Detectors.
Trump Takes Over Potomac River Disaster After Democrat Mismanagement
Rhode Island Man Kills Family at Skating Rink in Murder-Suicide
New Polls for 2028 Are Here and You Won't Believe Who Democrats Want to Run Again

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 16, 2026 7:00 PM
Three newly released polls indicate that Democrats are seriously considering running Kamala Harris for the presidency again in 2028, with her miles ahead of her opponents in the polls, with the racial breakdown showing that everyone is moving behind the former Democrat nominee.

Kamala Harris ran a historically terrible campaign after being crowned as the nominee by Democrat leadership behind closed doors after Biden’s cognitive nosedive, only to lose every single swing state and have the shame of being the only Democrat to lose the popular vote in 20 years.

Now, they want to see her run it back, and polling indicates that JD Vance will be her opponent. Vance has captured the hearts of many in the Republican camps after his quick ascendency from junior senator to the vice presidency, and there have been more than a few rumblings indicating that Secretary of State Marco Rubio would be his running mate.

Harris, on the other hand, blew $40 million on her 2020 presidential bid where she accused Joe Biden of supporting racist policies in the most canned political moment in living memory, just to fail upward after Biden named her as his running mate. She’d follow that trend into 2024.

If she finally makes it through a primary election in 2028, it will be a gift to Republicans.

