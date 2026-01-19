The Crowd Went Crazy After Seeing Trump at the College Football National Championship

President Trump just received a resounding applause as he stood for the national anthem at the College Football National Championship between Indiana and Miami.

The crowd at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami roars as @POTUS is shown during the Star-Spangled Banner 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gqQ3ojBXho — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 20, 2026

Trump attended the game with Ivanka and Kai Trump, as well as other numerous members of his family. Cabinet member Sec. Marco Rubio attended the game alongside Trump.

🚨 BREAKING: Secretary of State Marco Rubio was just spotted on the field at the College Football National Championship Game



WE LOVE MARCO! 🔥



President Trump is also attending! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zwlbtbTzJe — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 20, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump and Sec. Marco Rubio SPOTTED together at the college football national championship game in Miami



DREAM TEAM! 🇺🇸



Both of them are delivering massive wins for the people right now! pic.twitter.com/kvM4jjAetV — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 20, 2026

President Trump attended Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship in South Florida alongside family members including Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and Kai Trump. https://t.co/VG6RkNyr9J pic.twitter.com/rWqQVU8exg — ABC News (@ABC) January 20, 2026

President Trump also made a statement before his appearance at the game, saying: “For more than 150 years, college football has been a cherished fixture in American culture…From the very first collegiate matchup in 1869, our country’s love of this storied Saturday ritual has been passed down from one generation to the next and endured as an iconic American institution.”

“Melania and I congratulate the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes on making it to the College Football Playoff National Championship,” the statement continued. “God bless the talented players and dedicated coaches, the families who love and support them, and the faithful fans who cheer them on. May the best team win!”

