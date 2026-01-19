VIP
Tipsheet

The Crowd Went Crazy After Seeing Trump at the College Football National Championship

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 19, 2026 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

President Trump just received a resounding applause as he stood for the national anthem at the College Football National Championship between Indiana and Miami.

Trump attended the game with Ivanka and Kai Trump, as well as other numerous members of his family. Cabinet member Sec. Marco Rubio attended the game alongside Trump.

President Trump also made a statement before his appearance at the game, saying: “For more than 150 years, college football has been a cherished fixture in American culture…From the very first collegiate matchup in 1869, our country’s love of this storied Saturday ritual has been passed down from one generation to the next and endured as an iconic American institution.”

“Melania and I congratulate the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes on making it to the College Football Playoff National Championship,” the statement continued. “God bless the talented players and dedicated coaches, the families who love and support them, and the faithful fans who cheer them on.  May the best team win!”

