Trump Administration Revokes Protected Status for Thousands of Hondurans and Nicaraguans

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) plans to terminate temporary protected status (TPS) for approximately 76,000 Nicaraguans and Hondurans currently living in the U.S.

Advertisement

DHS terminated the same program for Haiti a few weeks ago and for Venezuela a few months ago. Those decisions by the administration are being litigated currently after a judge blocked the terminations.

Nicaragua received TPS protections after a 1999 natural disaster, while Honduras received it after Hurricane Mitch in 1998.

“Temporary Protected Status was designed to be just that—temporary. It is clear that the Government of Honduras has taken all of the necessary steps to overcome the impacts of Hurricane Mitch, almost 27 years ago,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said. “Honduran citizens can safely return home, and DHS is here to help facilitate their voluntary return. Honduras has been a wonderful partner of the Trump Administration, helping us deliver on key promises to the American people. We look forward to continuing our work with them.”

The terminations are scheduled to take effect on September 6th.

“The impacts of a natural disaster impacting Nicaragua in 1999 no longer exist. The environmental situation has improved enough that it is safe enough for Nicaraguan citizens to return home. This decision restores integrity in our immigration system and ensures that TPS remains temporary,” a DHS spokesperson stated.

These foreign nationals in question are being encouraged to use the CBP Home app in order to get both a complimentary plane ticket and a $1,000 exit bonus.