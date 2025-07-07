White Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Nukes Lib Media From Orbit on Texas Flood...
Charlie Kirk Got an Interesting Call Before Trump Signed the Reconciliation Package. It...
Democrats Finally Admit They Royally Screwed Up on Immigration Policy
The State of the Democrats and Our Media – The NY Times Forced...
Surprise: The Left Is Using the Horrific Texas Floods to Push Their Climate...
Is Lebanon Ready to Join the Abraham Accords?
Massive ICE Operation Unfolds in Heart of LA, National Guard Present
Trump Releases Tariff Letters to Seven Countries
Australian Tribunal Rules in Favor of 'Billboard Chris' and Free Speech
VIP
Houston Official Sparks Outrage After Racist Rant Mocking Missing White Girls Killed in...
Wealthy Liberal Activists Urge Dem Lawmakers to 'Take a Bullet' to Stop Trump
The Man Who Opened Fire at Texas Border Patrol Facility Has Been Identified
Trump Administration Removing Syrian Group’s Terrorist Designation
VIP
The Supreme Court Just Rebuffed This Parental Rights Lawsuit
Tipsheet

Trump Administration Revokes Protected Status for Thousands of Hondurans and Nicaraguans

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | July 07, 2025 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) plans to terminate temporary protected status (TPS) for approximately 76,000 Nicaraguans and Hondurans currently living in the U.S.

Advertisement

DHS terminated the same program for Haiti a few weeks ago and for Venezuela a few months ago. Those decisions by the administration are being litigated currently after a judge blocked the terminations.

Nicaragua received TPS protections after a 1999 natural disaster, while Honduras received it after Hurricane Mitch in 1998.

“Temporary Protected Status was designed to be just that—temporary. It is clear that the Government of Honduras has taken all of the necessary steps to overcome the impacts of Hurricane Mitch, almost 27 years ago,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said. “Honduran citizens can safely return home, and DHS is here to help facilitate their voluntary return. Honduras has been a wonderful partner of the Trump Administration, helping us deliver on key promises to the American people.  We look forward to continuing our work with them.”

Recommended

Charlie Kirk Got an Interesting Call Before Trump Signed the Reconciliation Package. It Wasn't Good. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The terminations are scheduled to take effect on September 6th.

“The impacts of a natural disaster impacting Nicaragua in 1999 no longer exist. The environmental situation has improved enough that it is safe enough for Nicaraguan citizens to return home. This decision restores integrity in our immigration system and ensures that TPS remains temporary,” a DHS spokesperson stated.

These foreign nationals in question are being encouraged to use the CBP Home app in order to get both a complimentary plane ticket and a $1,000 exit bonus.

Tags:

ILLEGAL ALIEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Charlie Kirk Got an Interesting Call Before Trump Signed the Reconciliation Package. It Wasn't Good. Matt Vespa
Wealthy Liberal Activists Urge Dem Lawmakers to 'Take a Bullet' to Stop Trump Sarah Arnold
Hell Freezes Over As Congressional Republicans Don’t Blow It Kurt Schlichter
The Man Who Opened Fire at Texas Border Patrol Facility Has Been Identified Madeline Leesman
Trump Just Made a Huge Move on Immigration Jeff Charles
Democrats Finally Admit They Royally Screwed Up on Immigration Policy Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Charlie Kirk Got an Interesting Call Before Trump Signed the Reconciliation Package. It Wasn't Good. Matt Vespa
Advertisement