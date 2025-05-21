Three Times Trump's Latest Oval Office Meeting Left Viewers Stunned
In 2015, Biden Joked About Getting Prostate Cancer As a Reason to Leave...
Trump Did Something That Left the South African President Aghast
Pro-Hamas Protesters Hijack Columbia University's Graduation in Fiery Display
Did Trans Activists Really Think This Yosemite Stunt Was Going to Change Anything?
Judge Tries Again to Block the Trump Administration's Deportations
Navy SEALs Could Lose Their Careers After Sharing Racist Memes About a Teammate
VIP
Are Suppressors Going to Be Delisted From NFA After All?
There's a Difference Between Being Pro-2A and Anti-Gun Control
Buffalo Public Schools Continues to Cover Itself in Infamy
Air Force Vet Held in Venezuela ‘Excited To Be Home’ After Ric Grenell...
Will the House Freedom Caucus Support Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill? When Will the...
Setting the Record Straight on Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'
Trump Isn't Letting Up on Concerns With Who Was Running the Country Under...
Tipsheet

GOP Lawmaker Wonders Who Was Really Running the US Under Biden

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | May 21, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer said Tuesday he wants to get to the bottom of who was really in charge when Joe Biden was president.

After President Trump raised questions during the afternoon about Biden’s alleged use of an autopen to sign executive orders, Comer asked “[W]ho would put the document in there? Who gave that staffer the authority? Was it Joe Biden or was it another staffer? We don't believe Joe Biden knew what was going on.”

Advertisement

Even though the media-at-large tried to dismiss claims of any cognitive decline on Biden’s part, they seem to be coming to the conclusion that Biden’s White House engaged in a cover-up.

“This investigation now has momentum — from all places, the left-wing media," Comer told Newsmax. "And we're going to try to get to the bottom of this, because this is the biggest scandal in American history. Not only do you have a president whose family was on the take from our adversaries around the world, you also have a situation where some of those family members were possibly, and I would go even further and say, probably running the country.” 

The House Oversight Committee is planning to subpoena Biden staff members that were operating the autopen.

“We don't believe that autopen was authorized by Joe Biden," Comer said. "We don't believe that using the autopen makes these executive orders and even these pardons legal. We're going to do this investigation. Hopefully it will benefit Trump in court as he tries to do what the American people want done. And that's drain the swamp."

Recommended

Trump Did Something That Left the South African President Aghast Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The comments come after former president was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. The cancer has spread to his bones as well. The diagnosis was released last week.

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Did Something That Left the South African President Aghast Matt Vespa
Three Times Trump's Latest Oval Office Meeting Left Viewers Stunned Katie Pavlich
A Fired Government Worker Later Sobbed but Couldn't Call His Parents Because of This Hilarious Reason Matt Vespa
Did Trans Activists Really Think This Yosemite Stunt Was Going to Change Anything? Jeff Charles
Pro-Hamas Protesters Hijack Columbia University's Graduation in Fiery Display Jeff Charles
Setting the Record Straight on Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Did Something That Left the South African President Aghast Matt Vespa
Advertisement