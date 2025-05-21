GOP Lawmaker Wonders Who Was Really Running the US Under Biden

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer said Tuesday he wants to get to the bottom of who was really in charge when Joe Biden was president.

After President Trump raised questions during the afternoon about Biden’s alleged use of an autopen to sign executive orders, Comer asked “[W]ho would put the document in there? Who gave that staffer the authority? Was it Joe Biden or was it another staffer? We don't believe Joe Biden knew what was going on.”

Advertisement

Even though the media-at-large tried to dismiss claims of any cognitive decline on Biden’s part, they seem to be coming to the conclusion that Biden’s White House engaged in a cover-up.

“This investigation now has momentum — from all places, the left-wing media," Comer told Newsmax. "And we're going to try to get to the bottom of this, because this is the biggest scandal in American history. Not only do you have a president whose family was on the take from our adversaries around the world, you also have a situation where some of those family members were possibly, and I would go even further and say, probably running the country.”

The House Oversight Committee is planning to subpoena Biden staff members that were operating the autopen.

“We don't believe that autopen was authorized by Joe Biden," Comer said. "We don't believe that using the autopen makes these executive orders and even these pardons legal. We're going to do this investigation. Hopefully it will benefit Trump in court as he tries to do what the American people want done. And that's drain the swamp."

The comments come after former president was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. The cancer has spread to his bones as well. The diagnosis was released last week.