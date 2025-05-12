Illegal Alien Criminals and Child Predators Next in Crackdown, FBI Deputy Director Bongino Says

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino shared an update on X about the agency’s operations on Saturday.

He clarified that the bureau is focusing on removing dangerous criminals and protecting children.

Bongino outlined numerous priorities that the agency is taking, while criticizing misleading media coverage of the work of the FBI.

“I’d like to update you on some things that I think are going well, and some things that we can, and will, do better,” Bongino began.

“The workforce has been working overtime on task force operations to remove dangerous illegal aliens from the country. The work continues. The message is clear. If you came here illegally to prey on our citizens, your days here are numbered. These removal and incarceration operations will dramatically change the crime landscape in the country when combined with the administration’s laser-focus on sealing the border shut. Expect these operations to ramp up, not slow down,” Bongino said. “Crimes against children are a priority for the workforce. Operation 'Restoring Justice,' where we locked up child predators and 764 subjects, in every part of the country, is just the beginning. We are going to take your freedom if you take away a child’s innocence. Think twice if you’ve targeted children, because you’re next.”

Bongino added that the bureau is “clearing information to Congress, and the public, as quickly as possible,” emphasizing the effort for the agency to be as transparent as possible but to make sure it is done correctly.

“In just the couple of months since we’ve sworn in we’ve responded to requests for information on the attack on Rep. [Steve] Scalise and members of Congress, the Nashville attack, Crossfire Hurricane, the COVID cover-up and more. We are working with the DOJ on the Epstein case and, as the AG stated, there are voluminous amounts of downloaded child sexual abuse material that we are dealing with. There are also victim’s statements that are entitled to specific protections. We need to do this correctly, but I do understand the public’s desire to get the information out there,” Bongino said. “We’re doing our best in the current budgetary environment to prioritize the mission, act as good fiscal stewards, find waste and inefficiencies, and to enact reforms while moving the FBI forward. It hasn’t been easy, but we’ll get it done. We have weekly meetings where we meet with our CFO, and our new CIO and CTO team, and we go through budget items line by line. It’s your money, and it’s your FBI. We won’t forget that.”

Bongino added that it has been tough to “stay relatively quiet” while media coverage of what the bureau is doing has consisted of fabricated stories.

“I have no desire to sugarcoat this one - it’s been difficult in this new role to stay relatively quiet while certain elements of the media continue to entirely fabricate stories about what we’re doing at the FBI. But that’s part of the job as a public servant. I don’t work for myself anymore, I work for the public. And while I can’t address all of the nonsense in this one post, I will address the repeated attacks on Director Patel. The Director’s office is attached to mine. I am in most of the briefings he is in. He spends anywhere between 10-12 hours in the office attending meetings with everyone from foreign heads of law enforcement to our counter-terror teams, and more. Any assertion otherwise is a verifiable lie designed to stop our reforms and fracture your trust. I will die on this hill. You are being clearly lied to by people with an agenda, and it’s not your agenda,” Bongino wrote. “Thanks for allowing me to communicate with you on this channel. Other things are happening as well, and they will become evident in the coming weeks and months. Keep watching us and holding us accountable.”

“God bless America, and all those who defend Her,” Bongino’s post concluded.