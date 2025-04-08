Trump Adviser Has a Message for Americans Worried About the Economy

Americans should not panic when it comes to the economy and the stock market, but instead “look at the whole picture” regarding President Trump’s tariffs, according to former adviser Jason Miller.

“The fact of the matter is that Joe Biden had the country very much on a downward trajectory,” Miller told Newsmax on Monday. “There's so much damage that was done with the reckless stimulus spending that caused the inflation under Joe Biden. And also, we can look at the previous neglect from decades of failure from politicians of both parties when it comes to trade deals, things of that nature, whether it be NAFTA or China's entry into the WTO. So, the trajectory for the country was not good.”

But Trump is “resetting the table when it comes to trade terms,” Miller said.

“He has the big tax cut bill that will be coming. That will really give a spark and energy going into the economy, as well as continued deregulation efforts, where we're already starting to see the cost of oil come down. We're seeing interest rates come down. And on the other side, here's what Americans are going to have. We're going to have more jobs. We're going to have better paying jobs. And national security issues will be addressed. And the fact that we're actually making things here in the United States once again, and I think ultimately what this will do is ... prices will start to come down because it went up so much under Joe Biden between the restrictions on fuel production and then also with the stimulus, reckless stimulus spending. This is the comprehensive plan that President Trump is coming up with now,” Miller stated.

Despite markets fluctuating, Trump is standing firm on tariffs.

“Oil prices are down, interest rates are down (the slow moving Fed should cut rates!), food prices are down, there is NO INFLATION, and the long time abused USA is bringing in Billions of Dollars a week from the abusing countries on Tariffs that are already in place. This is despite the fact that the biggest abuser of them all, China, whose markets are crashing, just raised its Tariffs by 34%, on top of its long term ridiculously high Tariffs (Plus!), not acknowledging my warning for abusing countries not to retaliate. They've made enough, for decades, taking advantage of the Good OL' USA! Our past 'leaders' are to blame for allowing this, and so much else, to happen to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump added follow-up posts, saying that “[T]he United States has a chance to do something that should have been done DECADES AGO. Don’t be Weak! Don’t be Stupid! Don’t be a PANICAN (A new party based on Weak and Stupid people!). Be Strong, Courageous, and Patient, and GREATNESS will be the result!”

“Countries from all over the World are talking to us. Tough but fair parameters are being set. Spoke to the Japanese Prime Minister this morning. He is sending a top team to negotiate! They have treated the U.S. very poorly on Trade. They don’t take our cars, but we take MILLIONS of theirs. Likewise Agriculture, and many other “things.” It all has to change, but especially with CHINA!!!” he added.

On Sunday, Trump told reporters on Air Force One that “I don't want anything to go down, but sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something. We have been treated so badly by other countries because we had stupid leadership that allowed this to happen.”