Israel Hostages Running Out of Time, Former Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Says

Although there are still 24 hostages remaining in Gaza, “there's less of a chance that they'll remain alive” as each day passes, former Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Fleur Hassan-Nahoum said Sunday.

Advertisement

“They're being tortured and they're being starved. We're in a very, very dangerous situation,” Hassan-Nahoum told Newsmax.

Hamas rejected the plan that Steven Witkoff, the United States special envoy to the Middle East, had presented, Hassan-Nahoum said.

“They came back with an offer of one hostage alive and four dead for a ceasefire for a month and a half. We are dealing with lethal, genocidal terrorists who are not negotiating in good faith because they don't know what good faith means,” Hassan-Nahoum added.

Regarding President Trump’s idea to evacuate Gaza’s population, Hassan-Nahoum said that “[P]eople in Gaza who are living under a terrible terrorist regime already for 20 years at least, should be given the option to move to a safer place.”

“When Syria was having a civil war, Syrian refugees left Syria and were taken in by different countries around Europe. We don't see why the Gazans should be given the same opportunity,” Hassan-Nahoum said, noting that Gazans should not want to stay under “this terrible regime.”

“They don't care about their own population. These people are extremist jihadists who don't give any value to human life, not their own, and certainly not ours,” Hassan-Nahoum noted.

Despite Israel striking this week, Hamas has no intention to negotiate, according to Hassan-Nahoum.

“They have been regrouping. They have been getting ready for the next fight. These people are not done. It's very clearly in their charter that they are there to destroy not just the State of Israel, but to kill all the Jews around the world, not just the ones in Israel,” Hassan-Nahoum said, adding that she hopes that the U.S. and Israel would be able to get the Iranian people to overthrow their own “horrible regime.”