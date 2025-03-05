Pardon ‘Would Mean the World,’ Says Pete Rose’s Son

A posthumous presidential pardon for the late baseball legend Pete Rose "would mean the world" to the family, says his son Tyler Rose.

President Trump stated last week that Major League Baseball should never have banned Rose, and the Hall of Fame should have inducted him during his lifetime. He also promised to posthumously pardon Rose, since he was permanently banned from the league after an investigation found that he had bet on games involving the Cincinnati Reds when he was a player and a manager.

Advertisement

Rose hadn’t been charged with a crime for placing the bets, but had pleaded guilty in 1990 to filing false tax returns and served five months in prison.

“Major League Baseball didn’t have the courage or decency to put the late, great, Pete Rose, also known as “Charlie Hustle,” into the Baseball Hall of fame. Now he is dead, will never experience the thrill of being selected, even though he was a FAR BETTER PLAYER than most of those who made it, and can only be named posthumously. WHAT A SHAME! Anyway, over the next few weeks I will be signing a complete PARDON of Pete Rose, who shouldn’t have been gambling on baseball, but only bet on HIS TEAM WINNING. He never betted against himself, or the other team. He had the most hits, by far, in baseball history, and won more games than anyone in sports history. Baseball, which is dying all over the place, should get off its fat, lazy ass, and elect Pete Rose, even though far too late, into the Baseball Hall of Fame!” Trump wrote.

A pardon for his father would “would mean the world” to his family, Tyler told Newsmax.

“It's just surreal because we talked about this a lot just seven or eight months ago” when Trump first mentioned Pete Rose.

Tyler said that he asked his father at the time, “‘Do you think Trump is going to get you back in baseball?’ And you know, he knew that it wouldn't happen when he was alive, but it's great.”

“You know, it's great for the family and, most of all importantly, the fans. You know, it's a great thing, and [we] couldn't be more happy,” Tyler said.