Trump Gives Hamas One Last Chance in Explosive New Warning
VIP
When Did Politics Become More Important Than Marriage?
Judge Overturns 50th Murder Case Connected to Corrupt Police Officer
Trump Administration Holds Secret Talks With Hamas. Here's What They Discussed.
VIP
The Nicolle Wallace Derangement Spikes As the Rest of the Press Unravels Over...
Elon Musk's Suggestion Box
VIP
What Should Happen to Gun Background Check System?
RNC Getting Ready for Midterms
Check Out These Responses From Tim Walz and Scott Jennings on Who Leads...
The Trump Administration Is Suing Maine
About That Film That Won Best Documentary at the Oscars
VIP
Major Cuts Are Coming to This Agency
We Have Some Great Data on Trump’s Speech Reaction by America
VIP
Rubio: We're Fixing More Biden Foreign Policy Blunders
Tipsheet

Pardon ‘Would Mean the World,’ Says Pete Rose’s Son

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel  |  March 05, 2025 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File

A posthumous presidential pardon for the late baseball legend Pete Rose "would mean the world" to the family, says his son Tyler Rose.

President Trump stated last week that Major League Baseball should never have banned Rose, and the Hall of Fame should have inducted him during his lifetime. He also promised to posthumously pardon Rose, since he was permanently banned from the league after an investigation found that he had bet on games involving the Cincinnati Reds when he was a player and a manager.

Advertisement

Rose hadn’t been charged with a crime for placing the bets, but had pleaded guilty in 1990 to filing false tax returns and served five months in prison.

“Major League Baseball didn’t have the courage or decency to put the late, great, Pete Rose, also known as “Charlie Hustle,” into the Baseball Hall of fame. Now he is dead, will never experience the thrill of being selected, even though he was a FAR BETTER PLAYER than most of those who made it, and can only be named posthumously. WHAT A SHAME! Anyway, over the next few weeks I will be signing a complete PARDON of Pete Rose, who shouldn’t have been gambling on baseball, but only bet on HIS TEAM WINNING. He never betted against himself, or the other team. He had the most hits, by far, in baseball history, and won more games than anyone in sports history. Baseball, which is dying all over the place, should get off its fat, lazy ass, and elect Pete Rose, even though far too late, into the Baseball Hall of Fame!” Trump wrote.

A pardon for his father would “would mean the world” to his family, Tyler told Newsmax. 

Recommended

Check Out These Responses From Tim Walz and Scott Jennings on Who Leads Democrats Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

“It's just surreal because we talked about this a lot just seven or eight months ago” when Trump first mentioned Pete Rose. 

Tyler said that he asked his father at the time, “‘Do you think Trump is going to get you back in baseball?’ And you know, he knew that it wouldn't happen when he was alive, but it's great.”

“You know, it's great for the family and, most of all importantly, the fans. You know, it's a great thing, and [we] couldn't be more happy,” Tyler said.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Check Out These Responses From Tim Walz and Scott Jennings on Who Leads Democrats Rebecca Downs
This May Be the Most Absurd Line From the Democratic Rebuttal to Trump's Speech Leah Barkoukis
Elon Musk's Suggestion Box Ann Coulter
The Trump Administration Is Suing Maine Rebecca Downs
We Have Some Great Data on Trump’s Speech Reaction by America Rebecca Downs
Trump Gives Hamas One Last Chance in Explosive New Warning Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Check Out These Responses From Tim Walz and Scott Jennings on Who Leads Democrats Rebecca Downs
Advertisement