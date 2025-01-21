Miller Tells Illegal Aliens Trying to Get Into US to 'Turn Back Now'

Trump White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller warned potential illegal aliens they could face “prosecution and expulsion” should they try to enter the country.

“All illegal aliens seeking entry into the United States should turn back now. Anyone entering the United States without authorization faces prosecution and expulsion,” Miller stated in a post to X.

“The term ‘expulsion’ refers to the rapid removal of migrants at the border through a public health authority, known as Title 42,” according to The New York Times. Title 42 was in place from March 2020, when the COVID pandemic began, until May 2023, and denied the right to seek asylum due to the emergency health mandate.

Miller’s warning came hours after the Trump administration closed the CBP One app.

The app had been used by almost a million illegal aliens since 2023 to enter the U.S. All existing appointments were canceled as the app ceased to be functional.

Trump Admin Ends CBP One, Cancels All Appointments. Watch How Some Undocumented Aliens Reacted.

Miller is leading the movement to crack down on illegal immigration. He reportedly met with top GOP officials in the House and Senate over the weekend to speak about Trump’s executive orders, including classifying drug cartels as ‘foreign terrorist organizations,’ declaring an emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border, strengthening interior enforcement, reinstating the “Remain in Mexico” policy, and restricting entry into the country generally.

Miller spoke about these points at Trump’s pre-inauguration rally at Capital One Arena on Sunday afternoon, saying that “[H]e has always been fighting for all of us. And what is that going to look like come Monday afternoon, it’s going to mean an executive order ending the border invasion, sending illegals home, and taking America back. It’s going to mean the eradication of the criminal cartels and the foreign gangs who are preying on our people, and it’s going to mean justice for every American citizen who has lost a loved one to an illegal alien.”