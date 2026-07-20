VIP
How Do Young People Survive in California?
How Do Young People Survive in California?
Here's the Video of the NYC Federal Building Arson Suspect Being Arrested
Here's the Video of the NYC Federal Building Arson Suspect Being Arrested
Progressive Gets Raked Over the Coals for Saying Black Leaders 'Defang the White Left'
Progressive Gets Raked Over the Coals for Saying Black Leaders 'Defang the White...
This State's Anti-Gun Law Might Be History After This NRA Lawsuit
This State's Anti-Gun Law Might Be History After This NRA Lawsuit
VIP
Toxic Femininity Will Silence Us All
Toxic Femininity Will Silence Us All
Tom Homan Went Off After We Learned This About the Suspected NYC Federal Office Firebomber
Tom Homan Went Off After We Learned This About the Suspected NYC Federal...
Brandon Gill Once Destroyed This Democrat Talking Point About Somalis
Brandon Gill Once Destroyed This Democrat Talking Point About Somalis
These Two Prominent Democrats Just Endorsed Abdul El-Sayed
These Two Prominent Democrats Just Endorsed Abdul El-Sayed
Now That David Crowley's Back in the WI Governor's Race, Will Voters Revolt Against Establishment Dems?
Now That David Crowley's Back in the WI Governor's Race, Will Voters Revolt...
Lee Zeldin Blasts the AI Data Center Fear Campaign and Calls on Leaders to 'Lean Into' AI
Lee Zeldin Blasts the AI Data Center Fear Campaign and Calls on Leaders...
A CNN Guest Claims Socialism Built Tennessee. Scott Jennings Responds.
A CNN Guest Claims Socialism Built Tennessee. Scott Jennings Responds.
Trump Personally Green Lights New 'SAVE America Act' Tactic
Trump Personally Green Lights New 'SAVE America Act' Tactic
These Catholic Nuns Are Suing New York Over Its Assisted Dying Law
These Catholic Nuns Are Suing New York Over Its Assisted Dying Law
There's a Critical Update on Mamdani's Netanyahu Arrest Push
There's a Critical Update on Mamdani's Netanyahu Arrest Push
Tipsheet

Hunter Biden Says This Was His Father's Biggest Mistake When He Was President

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 20, 2026 2:45 PM
Hunter Biden Says This Was His Father's Biggest Mistake When He Was President
AP Photo/Eric Thayer, File

Hunter Biden said his father, former President Joe Biden, made his worst mistake when he appointed Merrick Garland as attorney general.

During an interview with leftist podcaster and boxed wine aficionado Jennifer Welch on the I’ve Had It podcast, Hunter discussed his father’s presidency.  “My take is this, and removing myself from it as much as I can, my personal feelings, is the single greatest mistake of my father’s administration was the leadership of Merrick Garland,” he said.

Advertisement

He continued, saying that “the reason that we are in the situation that we’re in right now can almost… by the way, the buck has to stop with my dad. He was the president and he chose him” and criticized Garland for failing to move faster against President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol building.

Hunter contended that the riot was a “planned conspiracy” and a “concerted and planned effort” that started before the 2020 election and that Garland was too cautious in going after those involved. He agreed with Welch’s assertion that Joe Biden chose Garland to appeal to Republicans and make up for his blocked Supreme Court nomination.

Interestingly enough, Joe Biden expressed similar regrets years earlier. According to Bob Woodward’s 2024 book, “War,” he told an associate that he “Should never have picked Garland” while discussing the Justice Department’s prosecution of his son. “This is never going to f*****g go away.”

Recommended

A CNN Guest Claims Socialism Built Tennessee. Scott Jennings Responds. Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

DOJ DONALD TRUMP FOX NEWS HUNTER BIDEN JANUARY 6 JOE BIDEN

Garland’s tenure included several controversies and drew criticism from people on both sides. Folks on the left took him to task for taking too long to target those involved in the riot and Trump’s supposed role in the violence. He appointed special counsel Jack Smith in November 2022 after Trump announced another presidential run. This meant the federal cases Democrats tried to use against him did not reach trial before the 2024 election.

Garland also appointed David Weiss as special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden in 2023 after a plea deal collapsed.

Folks on the right repeatedly criticized Garland for unfairly targeting conservatives and Trump supporters, like when he worked with Teachers Unions to label parents as domestic terrorists for speaking out against the infusion of far-left ideology in government-run schools.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A CNN Guest Claims Socialism Built Tennessee. Scott Jennings Responds. Dmitri Bolt
Brandon Gill Once Destroyed This Democrat Talking Point About Somalis Amy Curtis
You Don’t Have to Be Complicit in a Lie Kurt Schlichter
Here's the Video of the NYC Federal Building Arson Suspect Being Arrested Matt Vespa
There's a Critical Update on Mamdani's Netanyahu Arrest Push Cameron Arcand
Caught on Their Own Emails Kevin McCullough

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

A CNN Guest Claims Socialism Built Tennessee. Scott Jennings Responds. Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement