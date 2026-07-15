Bystanders Pummel Man Who Tried to Stab Muslim Mall Employee to Death

A Utah man is now in custody after he allegedly stabbed a Muslim man operating a kiosk at Valley Fair Mall in West Valley City.

The assault took place just before 3 PM when 48-year-old Peter Michael Larsen allegedly approached the victim at his workstation. The two men had a brief exchange, then Larsen allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.

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Bystanders at the scene quickly intervened, pummeling the man and restraining him until law enforcement arrived. One person hit the suspect hard enough to knock him unconscious. The victim was transported to a hospital for emergency surgery. The authorities later noted that the suspect said he targeted the victim because of his religious faith.

Police say a man walked up to a kiosk worker inside Valley Fair Mall, started a conversation, then allegedly stabbed him multiple times. Investigators say the suspect later admitted he targeted the victim because he was Muslim and intended to kill him. The suspect is in custody. pic.twitter.com/6bjvbtFld4 — Black Rebel (@RealBlackRebel_) July 14, 2026

Larsen received a medical evaluation for his injuries and was later booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on several charges including attempted murder and possession of a prohibited weapon as a restricted person.

Andy Romero, a mall employee who works inside a nearby store, told FOX 13 News, “When you see people panicking like that… we're just supposed to close the gate and get away from the situation for sure. You don't want to be caught in something like that. It was pretty scary.”

JUST IN: A 48-year-old man arrested for allegedly stabbing another man multiple times at Valley Fair Mall on Monday claims he targeted the victim because of his faith, according to police.https://t.co/pmZ2xSmdkk pic.twitter.com/IoAW4y7h56 — KSL 5 TV (@KSL5TV) July 14, 2026

The case garnered national attention after Larsen acknowledged that he was motivated by anti-Muslim animus. He reportedly described himself as a “catalyst” who wanted to kill Muslims. He said he planned mass casualty events aimed at murdering those who practice Islam.

Public records indicate the suspect has a criminal record. He was previously convicted in 2022 for assaulting a police officer. He also had another aggravated assault charge related to an incident at an establishment in South Salt Lake. He was paroled in 2025.

This comes after a May incident in which two assailants carried out a mass shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego, the largest mosque in California. Two gunmen killed three people and used guns covered in white supremacist symbols and phrases. They left behind manifestos expressing hatred toward Muslims, Jews, black people, Hispanics, and LGBTQ individuals.

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