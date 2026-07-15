Speaker Mike Johnson Surpasses a Record $135 Million in Fundraising for 2026 Midterms
Speaker Mike Johnson Surpasses a Record $135 Million in Fundraising for 2026 Midterms
Rep. Randy Fine Asked Who Can Get Pregnant, and This Witness Answer Was Ridiculous
Rep. Randy Fine Asked Who Can Get Pregnant, and This Witness Answer Was...
VIP
Too 'Hop' to Handle?
Too 'Hop' to Handle?
Did New York City Really Deny a Burned Down Church a Permit to Rebuild?
Did New York City Really Deny a Burned Down Church a Permit to...
British Authorities Now Suspect Murder of Reform Party Spokeswoman Ann Widdecombe Was Political
British Authorities Now Suspect Murder of Reform Party Spokeswoman Ann Widdecombe Was Poli...
Mahmoud Khalil Sues the Government, Again
Mahmoud Khalil Sues the Government, Again
John Fetterman Has Just Two Words for New York Following Gov. Hochul's Data Center Moratorium
John Fetterman Has Just Two Words for New York Following Gov. Hochul's Data...
Australia Lives Up to Its Penal Colony Roots, Arrests Pro-Lifers for This Ridiculous Reason
Australia Lives Up to Its Penal Colony Roots, Arrests Pro-Lifers for This Ridiculous...
Who Gets to Choose America?
Who Gets to Choose America?
A Venture Capitalist Just Ended the Case for the CA Billionaire Tax
A Venture Capitalist Just Ended the Case for the CA Billionaire Tax
DHS Paused ICE Traffic Stops. President Trump Just Reversed It.
DHS Paused ICE Traffic Stops. President Trump Just Reversed It.
Tom Homan Has a Message for Critics of ICE's New Traffic Stop Policy
Tom Homan Has a Message for Critics of ICE's New Traffic Stop Policy
Adviser to Accused Medicaid Fraudsters Is a Major Donor to Mamdani, Hochul
Adviser to Accused Medicaid Fraudsters Is a Major Donor to Mamdani, Hochul
SAVE America Act Provisions Might Finally Get Their Day in the Sun
SAVE America Act Provisions Might Finally Get Their Day in the Sun
Tipsheet

Bystanders Pummel Man Who Tried to Stab Muslim Mall Employee to Death

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 15, 2026 11:00 AM
Bystanders Pummel Man Who Tried to Stab Muslim Mall Employee to Death
Townhall Media

A Utah man is now in custody after he allegedly stabbed a Muslim man operating a kiosk at Valley Fair Mall in West Valley City.

The assault took place just before 3 PM when 48-year-old Peter Michael Larsen allegedly approached the victim at his workstation. The two men had a brief exchange, then Larsen allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.

Advertisement

Bystanders at the scene quickly intervened, pummeling the man and restraining him until law enforcement arrived. One person hit the suspect hard enough to knock him unconscious. The victim was transported to a hospital for emergency surgery. The authorities later noted that the suspect said he targeted the victim because of his religious faith.

Larsen received a medical evaluation for his injuries and was later booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on several charges including attempted murder and possession of a prohibited weapon as a restricted person.

Andy Romero, a mall employee who works inside a nearby store, told FOX 13 News, “When you see people panicking like that… we're just supposed to close the gate and get away from the situation for sure. You don't want to be caught in something like that. It was pretty scary.”

Recommended

Rep. Randy Fine Asked Who Can Get Pregnant, and This Witness Answer Was Ridiculous Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM ISLAM TERRORISM UTAH

The case garnered national attention after Larsen acknowledged that he was motivated by anti-Muslim animus. He reportedly described himself as a “catalyst” who wanted to kill Muslims. He said he planned mass casualty events aimed at murdering those who practice Islam.

Public records indicate the suspect has a criminal record. He was previously convicted in 2022 for assaulting a police officer. He also had another aggravated assault charge related to an incident at an establishment in South Salt Lake. He was paroled in 2025.

This comes after a May incident in which two assailants carried out a mass shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego, the largest mosque in California. Two gunmen killed three people and used guns covered in white supremacist symbols and phrases. They left behind manifestos expressing hatred toward Muslims, Jews, black people, Hispanics, and LGBTQ individuals.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Randy Fine Asked Who Can Get Pregnant, and This Witness Answer Was Ridiculous Amy Curtis
Did New York City Really Deny a Burned Down Church a Permit to Rebuild? Amy Curtis
A Trump Voter Might Back a Dem Gov Candidate Over This Issue That Could Blindside Both Parties Matt Vespa
A Venture Capitalist Just Ended the Case for the CA Billionaire Tax Dmitri Bolt
DHS Paused ICE Traffic Stops. President Trump Just Reversed It. Dmitri Bolt
A Transgender Fled to the Netherlands Because of Trump. Here's What Happened. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Rep. Randy Fine Asked Who Can Get Pregnant, and This Witness Answer Was Ridiculous Amy Curtis
Advertisement