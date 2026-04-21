Trump Torches Legacy Media Outlets for Lying About Iran War

President Donald Trump on Monday railed against several legacy media outlets that have criticized him over the war in Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, he said he is “winning a War, BY A LOT, things are going very well, our Military has been amazing, and if you read the Fake News, like The Failing New York Times, the absolutely horrendous and disgusting Wall Street Journal, or the now almost defunct, fortunately, Washington Post, you would actually think we are losing the War.”

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The president continued, saying “The enemy is confused, because they get these same Media ‘reports,’ and yet they realize their Navy has been completely wiped out, their Air Force has gone onto darker runways, they have no Anti Missile or Anti Airplane Equipment, their former leaders are mostly gone (This has been, in addition to everything else, Regime Change!), and perhaps, most important of all, THE BLOCKADE, which we will not take off until there is a ‘DEAL,’ is absolutely destroying Iran.”

They are losing $500 Million Dollars a day, an unsustainable number, even in the short run. The Anti-America Fake News Media is rooting for Iran to win, but it’s not going to happen, because I’m in charge! Just like these unpatriotic people used every ounce of their limited strength to fight me in the Election, they continue to do so with Iran. The result will be the same — It already is!

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Trump ordered a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz after Iran initially shut it down in response to U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on the regime’s nuclear and military infrastructure. He said it would remain in place until there is a lasting peace agreement. U.S. forces are preventing any ships from entering or leaving Iranian ports, applying economic pressure on the regime. The regime has lost at least $150 million in oil revenue every day.

Trump on Truth Social: Claims the U.S. is "winning the war against Iran by a lot" with major damage to Iranian naval and air capabilities plus an effective blockade.



He calls reports from the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Washington Post "fake news." pic.twitter.com/fHrrDzQrHg — TFTC (@TFTC21) April 20, 2026

The airstrikes have seriously damaged the Iranian government’s ability to fight. Reuters reported that U.S. officials said they won significant tactical victories and eliminated a large portion of the regime’s military capabilities.

Iran’s government is struggling to recover from the airstrikes, which killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other high-profile government officials. Now, top Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officials have taken over the regime.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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