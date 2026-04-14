You'll Roll Your Eyes When You Find Out What New York Democrats Want to Ban Next

Democratic lawmakers in New York are championing an innovative new piece of legislation that would protect residents by banning BB guns.

You read that right. Democrats think preventing people from using BB guns and other imitation firearms will somehow keep people safe.

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New York Senate Bill S9212 was introduced in February, and it would amend the state’s General Business Law to expand regulations around airguns and other imitation weapons. It updates the legal definition of “imitation weapon” to include air rifles and pellet guns. Under the updated language, “Imitation weapon” refers to any device or object, “including an air rifle, pellet gun, or ‘B-B’ gun,” made of plastic, wood, metal or any other material which can be perceived as a firearm.

New York is coming after airguns and BB guns now, including the classic Red Ryder.



The latest push reclassifies them as “imitation weapons,” requiring bright colors, plugged barrels, and toy-like restrictions that would effectively ban functional models.



This goes beyond… https://t.co/TrvV3lpW7V — RedBeard (@HargusJeremy) April 12, 2026

The measure would also impose more severe restrictions on who can purchase certain types of air guns. It prohibits companies from selling these products to anyone under 18. Currently, one has to be at least 16 to purchase these products.

The bill also toughens enforcement by increasing the financial penalty for violators. Anyone who breaks this law “shall be subject to a civil penalty of not more than one thousand dollars for each violation,” an increase from the previous cap of $500.

It also expands the state’s existing “prohibited activities” law to cover imitation weapons, which requires gun companies to “establish and utilize reasonable controls and procedures to prevent its qualified products or imitation weapons from being possessed, used, marketed or sold unlawfully in New York state.”

So, not only do New York Democrats want regular people not to defend themselves against violent criminals, they don’t even want them to have fun by playing with air rifles. This is yet another example of what I call “nanny state nonsense.” These politicians have no desire to actually protect people — they just like passing laws that will needlessly criminalize people to make it appear as if they are trying to promote public safety.

It will be interesting to see how pro-gun groups challenge this law if it is passed. The Supreme Court’s Bruen ruling might apply — even if it involves imitation guns that are not considered lethal weapons.

Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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