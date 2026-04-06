VIP
Have You Noticed That Democrats Aren't Celebrating America's Recent Victories?
Have You Noticed That Democrats Aren't Celebrating America's Recent Victories?
Trump Slapped the Press Around During the Easter Egg Roll
Trump Slapped the Press Around During the Easter Egg Roll
How Iran's Military Responded to Trump's Threat
How Iran's Military Responded to Trump's Threat
CNN Analyst Delivers Brutal Wake-Up Call to Democrats
CNN Analyst Delivers Brutal Wake-Up Call to Democrats
Inside the Last-Ditch Effort to Reach Ceasefire Agreement Before Trump Unleashes Hell on Iran
Inside the Last-Ditch Effort to Reach Ceasefire Agreement Before Trump Unleashes Hell on...
President Trump Held a Major Press Conference Today. Here's What He Said.
President Trump Held a Major Press Conference Today. Here's What He Said.
Artemis Crew Received a Special Message Today
Artemis Crew Received a Special Message Today
There's Some Shady Stuff Happening With Mail-In Ballots in Green Bay, Wisconsin
There's Some Shady Stuff Happening With Mail-In Ballots in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Iran's Greatest Ally Is the Left
Iran's Greatest Ally Is the Left
VIP
Gun Control Group Blasts Film For Not Being Anti-Gun Enough
Gun Control Group Blasts Film For Not Being Anti-Gun Enough
Here Is What Iran Was Able to Salvage From US Equipment Left Behind After Rescuing Downed F-15E Officer
Here Is What Iran Was Able to Salvage From US Equipment Left Behind...
President Trump Endorses Steve Hilton for CA Governor
President Trump Endorses Steve Hilton for CA Governor
Inside the High-Stakes Mission That Saved an F-15E Officer From Enemy Territory
Inside the High-Stakes Mission That Saved an F-15E Officer From Enemy Territory
U.S. and Iran Receive 45-Day Ceasefire Proposal As Pressure Mounts to Open The Strait of Hormuz
U.S. and Iran Receive 45-Day Ceasefire Proposal As Pressure Mounts to Open The...
No King but Christ
No King but Christ
Tipsheet

How US Special Forces Rescued the Downed American Aviator in Iran

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 06, 2026 10:45 AM
How US Special Forces Rescued the Downed American Aviator in Iran
AP Photo/Matin Hashemi

U.S. special forces crossed into Iran on Friday in a combat search-and-rescue mission after Iranian forces shot down an F-15E fighter jet in the region. This marks the first known ground entry into the country’s borders since the war began on February 28.

Advertisement

The downing of the U.S. jet triggered a rescue effort involving special operations aircraft and ground teams operating in hostile territory, CBS News reported.

Navy SEAL Team Six entered the region to rescue the second pilot, who managed to elude Iranian forces long enough to be extracted. U.S. B-1 bombers backed up the team as they moved to get him to safety.

The operation, which took about 36 hours, involved a disinformation campaign carried out by the CIA in Iran to prevent the regime from locating and capturing the pilot. Air cover used heavy gunfire during the rescue to prevent Iranian forces from closing in on the pilot. U.S. Air Force jets pounded Iranian troops moving closer to the area.

President Donald Trump on Saturday issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the regime to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face overwhelming military force.

Iranian media circulated photos of the jet’s wreckage. It was the first loss of a manned U.S. aircraft during the conflict after 13,000 missions flown and 12,300 targets struck since Operation Epic Fury started.

U.S. helicopters and other aircraft have aided in the search-and-rescue operation. One of the helicopters rescued the first pilot shortly after the crash It sustained small arms fire during the mission and one crew member was wounded.

Recommended

President Trump Held a Major Press Conference Today. Here's What He Said. Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN ISRAEL MILITARY OPERATION EPIC FURY

Another aircraft took fire and forced its pilot to eject over the Persian Gulf, according to CBS News. That pilot was successfully recovered.

For the seventh time on Saturday, missiles launched from Iran triggered sirens in multiple cities and towns in Israel.

Fire and Rescue services said their teams were treating two sites in East Jerusalem where buildings were damaged in the latest round. It wasn't immediately clear if the impact was from parts of a missile or of an interceptor. No injuries were reported.

The military had said its defense systems were activated to try and intercept the missiles.

Hezbollah on Saturday also kept up its rocket fire on communities in northern Israel. Most were intercepted and there were no reports of injuries.

"High-end combat against a capable, integrated air defense system is never risk-free," said retired Lt. Gen. David A. Deptula, dean of AFA's Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, in a statement. "What distinguishes modern Western airpower is not invulnerability, but the ability to survive, penetrate, and sustain operations while keeping losses exceptionally low."

Advertisement

Iran’s government quickly used the incident for propaganda purposes. In a post on Telegram, parliamentary speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf warned days earlier that “the enemy publicly signals negotiations while secretly planning a ground invasion.”

In a post on X, Ghalibaf mocked the United States, saying the war had been “downgraded from ‘regime change’ to ‘Hey! Can anyone find our pilots? Please?”

Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has choked off one-fifth of the world’s oil supply. Barrel prices surged above $110 a barrel as a result.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

President Trump Held a Major Press Conference Today. Here's What He Said. Amy Curtis
Don’t Freak Out When We Lose the Birthright Citizenship Case Kurt Schlichter
CNN Analyst Delivers Brutal Wake-Up Call to Democrats Jeff Charles
Look at CNN's Scott Jennings' Face When an Ex-Obama Staffer Made This Point About Iran Matt Vespa
How Iran's Military Responded to Trump's Threat Jeff Charles
There's Some Shady Stuff Happening With Mail-In Ballots in Green Bay, Wisconsin Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

President Trump Held a Major Press Conference Today. Here's What He Said. Amy Curtis
Advertisement