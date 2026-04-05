WE GOT HIM: Missing F-15 Crew Member Who Got Shot Down Over Iran Has Been Rescued
WE GOT HIM: Missing F-15 Crew Member Who Got Shot Down Over Iran...
Police Arrest Man for Shooting Alleged Pedophile Soliciting Minors for Sex
Police Arrest Man for Shooting Alleged Pedophile Soliciting Minors for Sex
Trump Reminds Iran That the Clock Is Ticking
Trump Reminds Iran That the Clock Is Ticking
VIP
An Easter Message to the British People
An Easter Message to the British People
Trump Administration to Investigate Spain's 'Human Rights Failures' After Euthanasia of Gang Rape Victim
Trump Administration to Investigate Spain's 'Human Rights Failures' After Euthanasia of Ga...
My King’s Day
My King’s Day
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 314: Easter and the Shroud of Turin, an Expert Interview
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 314: Easter and the Shroud of Turin, an...
Stephen A. Smith’s Surprising Take on Trump Attending SCOTUS Oral Arguments and Birthright Citizenship
Stephen A. Smith’s Surprising Take on Trump Attending SCOTUS Oral Arguments and Birthright...
Alabama Therapist Sentenced to Over 4 Years in $700K Medicaid Fraud Case
Alabama Therapist Sentenced to Over 4 Years in $700K Medicaid Fraud Case
You Won't Believe the Latest Lie Leftists Tried to Push About Trump
You Won't Believe the Latest Lie Leftists Tried to Push About Trump
The Transcendental Argument for the Existence of God
The Transcendental Argument for the Existence of God
The Founding Fathers and the Resurrection
The Founding Fathers and the Resurrection
What Joy Is There This Easter Amid War and Division?
What Joy Is There This Easter Amid War and Division?
Easter Isn’t Just Resurrection — It’s a Wedding Announcement
Easter Isn’t Just Resurrection — It’s a Wedding Announcement
Tipsheet

He Used Drugs to Exploit His Victims – Now He's Facing Decades in Prison

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 05, 2026 11:00 AM
He Used Drugs to Exploit His Victims – Now He's Facing Decades in Prison
AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File

An Ohio jury found a law enforcement official guilty for using his former position to intimidate witnesses, steal department property, and corrupting confidential informants.

Advertisement

Caleb Moritz, the former chief deputy of the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office in Logan, Ohio, was convicted of seven felony charges — including a second-degree felony — after a public corruption trial, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

The verdict comes after a years-long legal battle that started after multiple complaints about Moritz’s conduct when he held the position. 

The complaints centered on Moritz’s interactions with confidential informants and victims. Investigators discovered a pattern of serious misconduct by the former official.

Moritz abused his authority by giving fentanyl to two victims in exchange for sexual acts. The individuals were connected to the drug court and informant network his office oversaw. He used drugs to maintain control over the informants and used it as leverage against them.

From Scioto Valley Guardian:

Moritz, 39, faced 10 felony charges, including two counts of corrupting another with drugs, one count of tampering with evidence, two counts of unlawful transactions in weapons, one count of forgery, one count of grand theft, and one count of intimidation of a witness. The charges allege Moritz abused his authority by providing fentanyl to two victims in exchange for sexual acts, tampered with evidence, engaged in illegal weapons transactions, and stole a sheriff’s office handgun. A supplemental indictment in February 2025 added one intimidation count and one forgery count, though one of the original intimidation charges was dismissed on Tuesday, of this week before the trial began, reducing the total to 9 counts.

The trial, relocated from Hocking County to Ross County due to pretrial publicity, began Tuesday in Chillicothe’s Ross County Courthouse. The venue change, granted by Deering in February followed a joint motion citing Moritz’s high-profile status, his 2024 Republican primary candidacy for Hocking County Sheriff, and extensive media coverage. Moritz, who left his position in April 2023, was indicted in 2023 after an investigation involving the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, the county prosecutor’s office, and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Recommended

You Won't Believe the Latest Lie Leftists Tried to Push About Trump Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME FBI FENTANYL LAW AND ORDER OHIO

Moritz’s case is one of several showing how some law enforcement officials abuse their authority for their own purposes. Instead of protecting people, he preyed on them. Now, he could face decades in prison.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about government officials.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Won't Believe the Latest Lie Leftists Tried to Push About Trump Joseph Chalfant
Allahu Akbar, Europe! Alan Joseph Bauer
Stephen A. Smith’s Surprising Take on Trump Attending SCOTUS Oral Arguments and Birthright Citizenship Dmitri Bolt
Police Arrest Man for Shooting Alleged Pedophile Soliciting Minors for Sex Jeff Charles
Impeach The B*****d Liberal Judges Derek Hunter
Unlimited Third-World Immigration Takes Center-Stage After Fenway Park's Opening Day Post Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

You Won't Believe the Latest Lie Leftists Tried to Push About Trump Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement