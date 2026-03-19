This Town Tried to Punish a Local Newspaper – Now It's Going to Pay Up

Trump's Reply to Japanese Reporter's Question About Iran Will Make You Laugh Your Head Off
Trump's Reply to Japanese Reporter's Question About Iran Will Make You Laugh Your...
This State Wants to Crack Down on Student Anti-ICE Protests
This State Wants to Crack Down on Student Anti-ICE Protests
Everyone's Least Favorite Judge Just Made Another Move Against Trump
Everyone's Least Favorite Judge Just Made Another Move Against Trump
This Is How the Trump Administration Might Use Ground Troops in Iran
This Is How the Trump Administration Might Use Ground Troops in Iran
Gen Z Is Now Using AI to Handle Tough Conversations and We're Probably Cooked
Gen Z Is Now Using AI to Handle Tough Conversations and We're Probably...
Has Washington Found a Way to Stop People From Moving Out of the State?
Has Washington Found a Way to Stop People From Moving Out of the...
Guess Who Gavin Newsom's Wife Says Is Holding Back the Country
Guess Who Gavin Newsom's Wife Says Is Holding Back the Country
Judge Finally Hands Down a Sane Sentence to a Violent Criminal
Judge Finally Hands Down a Sane Sentence to a Violent Criminal
Tempe Police Launch Investigation After Islamic Crescent Display Is Destroyed
Tempe Police Launch Investigation After Islamic Crescent Display Is Destroyed
VIP
'It's Time to Let Go'
'It's Time to Let Go'
Rep. Brandon Gill Got Democrats to Once Again Admit They Stand With Illegal Immigrant Criminals
Rep. Brandon Gill Got Democrats to Once Again Admit They Stand With Illegal...
This Latest Post by President Trump Is a Slap in the Face to Those Who Say He Is Beholden to Israel
This Latest Post by President Trump Is a Slap in the Face to...
US Treasury Freezes Regime Funds As Scott Bessent Signals Growing Internal Collapse in Iran
US Treasury Freezes Regime Funds As Scott Bessent Signals Growing Internal Collapse in...
As Fraud Claims Mount, Gavin Newsom Goes After the Man Exposing Them
As Fraud Claims Mount, Gavin Newsom Goes After the Man Exposing Them
Tipsheet

This Town Tried to Punish a Local Newspaper – Now It's Going to Pay Up

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 19, 2026 1:45 PM
This Town Tried to Punish a Local Newspaper – Now It's Going to Pay Up
AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File

A Colorado town has finalized a $45,000 settlement to a local news outlet after its leaders allegedly pulled public advertising because of the outlet’s critical reporting.

Advertisement

The dispute between the town of Bennett and The I-70 Scout arose over the paper’s coverage of an alleged sexual assault case tied to a Strasburg middle school.

The author wrote an article detailing how six boys allegedly assaulted another boy in the locker room after track practice. Five school employees were suspended because of the incident, but it is not known what role they played.

The outlet published a front page article in May including graphic details of the encounter from a redacted incident report the author obtained from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. The reporter noted that, “Shockingly, the mother of the victim did not want to press charges,” which upset town officials. 

The publisher later apologized for including too many details of the incident and for using the word “shockingly” when describing the mother’s refusal to press charges. He explained, “that is how I felt, and it crept into the story.”

Members of the town council pushed to cut off the paper’s advertising contract as retaliation for the article. One of the trustees said the outlets owned by Doug Claussen, The I-70 Scout’s publisher “have concerned me for most of the years I’ve lived out here, but this is by far the worst I’ve ever seen him do to anyone.”

Recommended

Trump's Reply to Japanese Reporter's Question About Iran Will Make You Laugh Your Head Off Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

COLORADO CRIME FIRST AMENDMENT FREE SPEECH LAWSUIT

Claussen responded by hiring an attorney from the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, who argued that the board’s decision was “egregiously unconstitutional” because it was “openly motivated by retaliation for the I-70 Scout’s editorial decision-making.”

Attorney Rachael Johnson sent Bennett trustees a letter accusing it of retaliating against the news outlet for protected speech. She argued that state and federal courts have long held that government bodies cannot pull advertising to punish publishers over news coverage.

In a statement, the town said it approved the settlement because it believes in the First Amendment and the value of free speech. However, it maintained that the board members’ decisions were ethical. The town will not only pay the $45,000 settlement, but will also restore the paper’s advertising contract.

Advertisement

While the Town Board firmly believes that its previous actions were taken ethically and with the best interests of our Eastern Colorado community in mind, we recognize the importance of moving forward with a continued focus on transparency and community support. We remain committed to strengthening trust and communication with those we serve.

Once a new contract is established with the I-70 Scout, we look forward to continuing our shared goal of keeping the community well-informed about Town happenings, events and important updates. Additionally, we are actively exploring opportunities within this contract to further support local groups, organizations and businesses.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump's Reply to Japanese Reporter's Question About Iran Will Make You Laugh Your Head Off Jeff Charles
Don’t Listen to Idiots About the Iran War Kurt Schlichter
Our New Ungracious Immigrants Victor Davis Hanson
Everyone's Least Favorite Judge Just Made Another Move Against Trump Jeff Charles
Judge Finally Hands Down a Sane Sentence to a Violent Criminal Amy Curtis
This Latest Post by President Trump Is a Slap in the Face to Those Who Say He Is Beholden to Israel Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump's Reply to Japanese Reporter's Question About Iran Will Make You Laugh Your Head Off Jeff Charles
Advertisement