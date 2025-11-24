Are Other Republican Lawmakers on the Way Out?

It’s possible that other Republican lawmakers might follow Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) lead and resign amid conflicts with President Donald Trump.

Greene announced on Friday that she would be stepping down from her position in early January. She cited several issues influencing her decision, including Trump’s comments about her, the lack of action in Congress, and the overall feeling that Republicans in Washington, D.C. do not wish to advance the America First agenda.

My message to Georgia’s 14th district and America.

Thank you. pic.twitter.com/tSoHCeAjn1 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 22, 2025

Punchbowl News published a report about Greene’s departure that suggested other GOP lawmakers had reached out and told the news outlet they are considering resigning as well.

In fact, a few other GOP members messaged us over the weekend saying that they, too, are considering retiring in the middle of the term. Here’s one particularly exercised senior House Republican: “This entire White House team has treated ALL members like garbage. ALL. And Mike Johnson has let it happen because he wanted it to happen. That is the sentiment of nearly all — appropriators, authorizers, hawks, doves, rank and file. The arrogance of this White House team is off putting to members who are run roughshod and threatened. They don’t even allow little wins like announcing small grants or even responding from agencies. Not even the high profile, the regular rank and file random members are more upset than ever. Members know they are going into the minority after the midterms. “More explosive early resignations are coming. It’s a tinder box. Morale has never been lower. Mike Johnson will be stripped of his gavel and they will lose the majority before this term is out.” Of course, Johnson’s team points out they have impossibly small margins and believe they are doing what they can with the hand they were dealt. But the idea that Republicans could lose their majority this Congress is no longer far-fetched. If Johnson were to lose another House Republican in the middle of this term to retirement, death or illness, there’s a decent chance that the GOP can end up in the minority at some point in 2026.

Punchbowl News did not include the names of Republicans who are looking to make an exit, so this should be taken with a grain of salt. After all, it could simply be wishful thinking.

However, if other Republican lawmakers decide to leave their positions over the issues with Trump, it could place the GOP in a precarious position leading up to the next midterm elections. As the report pointed out, Republicans have six more seats than Democrats. But if they lose even half of this, the upcoming elections could threaten their majority.

The math. Republicans have 219 seats and Democrats have 213. There’s a special election in Tennessee on Dec. 2 to fill former Rep. Mark Green’s (R-Tenn.) seat. Democrats and Republicans are pouring piles of money into that district, which Trump won by more than 20 points. If Republicans win, their margin will remain the same after MTG’s retirement. But Democrats will gain a seat in Houston at the end of January when voters choose the late Rep. Sylvester Turner’s (D-Texas) replacement. And on April 16, New Jersey voters will choose Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill’s replacement. That’s a seat that former Vice President Kamala Harris won by nine percentage points in 2024. Let’s say Democrats are able to steal the Tennessee seat based on subpar GOP turnout — unlikely but possible — Johnson would have 218 members to Democrats’ 214. Texas and New Jersey would bring Democrats to 216. If any members retire or fall ill, Johnson would be sunk. House retirements and resignations are common after holidays. How appealing is it to return to the Capitol when the House spends most of its time voting on censure resolutions or meaningless messaging bills?

If other Republican lawmakers decide to call it quits, it would further fuel speculation about the GOP's future. It would highlight the growing rift on the right.

While most GOP lawmakers have been with Trump during his second term, some like Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) have clashed with him on several occasions. Depending on how things shake out, it would not be surprising to see other GOP lawmakers begin pushing back as well.

