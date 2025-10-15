Even CNN Is Fed Up With Democrats Over Schumer Shutdown

CNN’s Dana Bash gave some rare pushback against Sen. Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) amid continuing debate over the Schumer shutdown.

The shutdown has entered its third week with no sign that Congress will break the impasse. The major sticking points involve the Affordable Care Act and cuts to Medicaid.

During an appearance on CNN, Bash questioned Jeffries about the lack of progress in reopening the government. “Republicans have gone radio silent since the shutdown began. No conversations, no meetings, no discussions. Donald Trump has held them back from even having a meaningful engagement to try and find common ground,” Jeffries said.

Bash pressed the issue, pointing out that the lawmaker is “right down the hall from [House Speaker] Mike Johnson’s office” and that “You could probably take a few steps and knock on the door and talk to him.”

Jeffries stammered, “Speaker Johnson hasn’t been given permission to have a conversation with me or Leader Schumer, and he said as much earlier today.”

Bash didn’t stop. “So you don’t think he would talk to you at all?”

Jeffries tried to rebound, saying, “We can have a conversation, but the problem is, that until they get a green light to actually have a meaningful discussion to try and find common ground and a bipartisan path forward, and a willingness to address the damage that Republicans have done to the health, the safety, and the economic wellbeing of the American people, the of course any informal discussion is not going to be fruitful.”

During a Wednesday press conference outside the Capitol building, Jeffries claimed that “House Democrats are here reporting for duty” and that they are “read, we are willing and we are able to negotiate a bipartisan spending agreement that actually meets the needs of the American people, reopen the government and decisively address the Republican health care crisis.”

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters that there are conversations happening about a possible end to the shutdown, but that Democrats are “dug in,” according to CBS News.

He further stated that House Republicans wish to “put together a package…which will take consent, and if we can get on Defense appropriations, which we’ll vote on tomorrow, then we can start that negotiation process.”

