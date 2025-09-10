FEMA Employees Fired for Using Government Devices for 'Sexually Explicit Behavior'

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has fired two employees for engaging in “sexually explicit conduct” while on the job.

The two employees allegedly spent “hours sexting strangers” on goverrnment devices, according to the New York Post.

The smut-scrolling staffers were identified by the Department of Homeland Security’s “Insider Threat Program,” which discovered that the now ex-FEMA employees “used their official government equipment” to engage in salacious online chats “at some of our government’s most classified facilities,” DHS revealed on Monday.

In a post on X, the Department for Homeland Security (DHS) had “identified a second group of FEMA employees who used their official government equipment to engage in sexually explicit conduct on government devices at some of our government’s most classified facilities.”

“Such conduct is unacceptable, and these employees have been terminated,” the agency added.

This development comes after other staffers were caught using Facebook Messenger and other apps to engage in sexually explicit conversations in August. “I wish you were here sitting in my lap while I work,” one staffer wrote, according to The Daily Caller. “I want to hug your waist while I work and smell your hair, kiss your neck.”

Another employee allegedly uploaded pornographic material to another user in late August.

Both employees were based at FEMA’s remote Mount Weather Emergency Operations Center near Bluemont, Virginia — a hardened facility built to protect the country during national emergencies, terror attacks and even nuclear strikes. The Department of Homeland Security’s Insider Threat Operations Center led the probe and flagged at least one worker for accessing “deviant pornography,” including bestiality content, according to DHS officials who oversee FEMA.

DHS Secretary Kritti Noem commented on the development. “The revolting actions of these employees, now the second group to be caught at FEMA engaged in such acts, represents a clear national security risk,” she said.

She further stated that “Under President Trump’s leadership, we are cleaning house at FEMA to make this dysfunctional agency work for the American people the way that it was intended.”

Well, apparently, there is a lot of cleaning to do if employees are using government devices to engage in this type of inappropriate behavior.

