Protesters Exploit Catholic School Shooting Victims to Heckle JD Vance at Memorial Service

Leftist protesters jumped on the opportunity to advocate for gun control during the memorial service for the students who lost their lives in the school shooting that took place at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis.

When Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, arrived at the memorial, protesters heckled them from across the street. They shouted “Protect our kids!” “You’re a coward!” and “Do better!”

Video footage circulating on social media showed one protester holding a sign that read, “This is your job. PROTECT OUR KIDS.” Another held a sign saying, “Vance takes gun money.”

J.D. Vance and Usha Vance enter Annunciation Church in Minneapolis.



Leftist protestors proceed to shout “You’re a coward” and “do better” while flying a rainbow flag. pic.twitter.com/ZVmLlL85wg — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 3, 2025

“Shame!”, “Enough is enough” among the chants hurled by protestors as Vice President JD Vance arrives at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/LozwsvQPwT — Rudy FunkMeyer (@rudyfunkmeyer) September 3, 2025

The vice president and his wife visited the church to honor the victims of the mass shooting, which also injured 21 other students. The couple laid flowers down at the memorial site before walking into the church. He did not make any comments, but his office had previously issued a statement explaining that the Vances planned to attend the memorial “to convey condolences to the families of those affected by the tragedy.”

Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance lay flowers outside Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/jpk7U1cjav — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) September 3, 2025

The vice president met with various community leaders. Archbishop Bernard Hebda stated that he was “happy to hear that the parents were interested in meeting with the vice president” and that it is “a great opportunity to educate about what occurred and then to begin planning for how we can move forward.”

As usual, Democrats pounced on the opportunity to push for gun control after the news broke about the shooting. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz recently announced that he is convening a special legislative session to pass more restrictions on gun ownership in response to the tragedy. As they say in politics, “never let a good crisis go to waste.”

However, being that Minnesota has some of the strictest gun control laws in the nation, it is probable that if state lawmakers do pass a gun control package, it will target law-abiding gun owners instead of actually preventing mass shootings.

