Hillary Clinton Gives LGBTQ People the Dumbest Advice Imaginable

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton urged members of the LGBTQ community to start getting married because Republicans are trying to make it illegal.

During an appearance on “Fox & Friends,” Clinton told host Jessica Tarlov that the GOP has been laying the groundwork for ending gay marriage for years.

“American voters — and to some extent the American media — don’t understand how many years the Republicans have been working in order to get us to this point,” she said. “It took 50 years to overturn Roe v. Wade. The Supreme Court will hear a case about gay marriage. My prediction is they will do to gay marriage what they did to abortion — they will send it back to the states.”

Clinton then gave the LGBTQ community some advice. “Anybody in a committed relationship out there, in the LGBTQ community, you ought to consider getting married, because I don’t think they’ll undo existing marriages,” she said. “But I fear that they will undo the national right, and so fewer than half the states will recognize gay marriage. There are going to be real-world consequences, but a lot of them are not likely to hit with the velocity and intensity until after the 2026 election.”

Hillary Clinton tells LGBTQ people to hurry and get married because Republicans are going to end gay marriage.



"My prediction is they will do to gay marriage what they did to abortion — they will send it back to the states." pic.twitter.com/8ZII9cwaus — Hotep Jeffiziah Charles🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) August 18, 2025

Others on the left have pointed to a writ of certiorari filed by former Rowan County clerk Kim Davis, who was arrested after refusing to issue marriage licenses to Kentucky same-sex couples in 2015, citing religious reasons.

Davis’ petition aims to overturn the Supreme Court’s ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage nationally.

Her legal team argues that the ruling imposes an unconstitutional conflict between religious liberty and marriage equality. The First Amendment should protect people like Davis from suffering consequences for refusing to issue licenses, according to the complaint.

The Supreme Court has not yet indicated whether it will hear the case.

Realistically, Clinton’s remarks were little more than mindless fearmongering. Yes, there have been pockets of Republicans trying to undo the Obergefell ruling. In Michigan, GOP state lawmakers introduced a resolution in February that would call on the Supreme Court to reverse its ruling.

Seven Republican state lawmakers backed the resolution. But there are 76 total Republican state lawmakers in Michigan, meaning that the measure isn’t exactly receiving the level of support from the party as the left would have us believe.

Once again, Clinton and her comrades are trying to use the actions of a few to smear the entire group. But the truth is that same-sex marriage isn’t exactly a priority for Republican politicians and voters.

