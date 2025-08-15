Gavin Newsom and His Hair Gel Aren't Going to Be Happy About This Appeals Court Ruling

And another one gone, another one gone, another one bites the dust! The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has laid waste to California’s ridiculous “one-gun-per-month” law in yet another victory for gun rights.

The law, passed in 2019, prohibited individuals from purchasing more than one handgun or semi-automatic rifle within a 30-day period. The court had declared that the law violated the Second Amendment because the state “has not demonstrated that the one-gun-per-month law is consistent with the Nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation.”

The historical test was established by the Supreme Court’s 2022 ruling in New York Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. It requires that any current gun control law must be similar to firearms restrictions enacted during the Founding era.

The plaintiffs included six individuals who were supported by several gun rights organizations. They argued that the law placed an unconstitutional burden on their right to keep and bear arms. The court concurred, explaining, “We have not identified any historical tradition of banning the purchase of more than one firearm within a given time period.” The panel further stressed that “the Second Amendment protects the right to acquire arms, not merely to posssess them.”

FPC LEGAL UPDATE: The Ninth Circuit has issued its mandate in our win against California's "one-gun-per-month" law, making this the first time the court has issued a final judgment striking down a law on Second Amendment grounds: https://t.co/jp3XmJZCWX pic.twitter.com/pYDtlx5b0F — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) August 14, 2025

Since California decided against seeking a rehearing, the court issued its final order on Thursday. “California’s law restricts the right of law-abiding citizens to acquire firearms for lawful purposes, including self-defense.”

What is noteworthy about this development is that it marks “the first time a panel of this Court has invalidated a gun control measure under the Second Amendment witthout the full Court subsequently reversing or modifying the decision en banc.”

BREAKING:



The Ninth Circuit has finalized its ruling in our favor, overturning California’s “one-gun-per-month” restriction, setting a historic precedent as the court’s first final judgment to strike down a law on Second Amendment grounds. pic.twitter.com/vaqppmJAnT — SAF (@2AFDN) August 14, 2025

Adam Kraut, executive director of the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) lauded the ruling. “Between Heller and Bruen, every case heard by a panel who concluded the law was contrary to the Second Amendment was reheard en banc by the court and ultimately upheld,” he said in a press release. “This is a historic victory for Second Amendment rights in the Ninth Circuit and marks a measurable defeat for Governor Newsom and the legislature’s attempts to curtail the exercise of the right to keep and bear arms in California.”

It makes sense that California would throw in the towel after the court’s initial ruling. The law, like most gun control laws, clearly do not pass the Bruen test. During the Founding era, the government did not have nearly as many gun restrictions as we do today because they understood the importance of an armed populace. Now, whether they like it or not, the anti-gunners’ most cherished restrictions are on their way out thanks to the Supreme Court.

