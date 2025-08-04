Watch How Cory Booker Responds When Asked About Socialist NYC Mayor Candidate Zohran Mamdani

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) just became the latest high-profile Democrat to refuse to endorse socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

Mamdani shocked the nation when he won the Democratic primary by a sizeable margin. He remains the frontrunner in the race with a healthy lead over his opponents.

Advertisement

During an interview with CNN’s Manu Raju, the senator was asked whether he supports Mamdani’s candidacy.

“I’m wondering—do you think part of the issue with your party is not embracing enough of the energy on the left flank? You’re seeing what’s happening in your neighboring state, in New York—Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Socialist candidate there,” Raju said. “Democratic leaders are not supporting him. Is that a problem? Do you support him?”

“So you and I are gonna have this conversation, and I’m gonna say to you one day: I told you so. This is not a left-right issue—it really isn’t,” Booker replied. “It is an authoritarian versus people who want pragmatic government that makes a difference in the lives of American people. I’m one of these people that says the lines that divide us in America are not nearly as strong as the ties that bind us.”

The lawmaker continued, saying, “Big corporations, people who want to keep our eyes on the screen—they want to pit us against each other and tell us how much we should hate each other.”

Raju didn’t let Booker off that easily. “What about Mamdani—are you going to support him?” he pressed.

Booker dodged again, insisting that his focus is on New Jersey. “I have learned a long time ago—let New York politics be New York politics,” he said. “We’ve got enough challenges in Jersey. I’ve got a governor’s race, I’m supporting Mikie Sherrill. I’ve got legislative races—that’s where my energy is gonna go going into November.”

He concluded, “New York City, I love you—you’re my neighbor, you’re about 10 miles from where I live—but you guys figure out your elections. I’m gonna focus on mine.”

Cory Booker ducks and dodges when asked whether he would endorse socialist NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.



"I’m gonna say to you one day: 'I told you so.'" pic.twitter.com/UkPjkTOKJZ — Hotep Jeffiziah Charles🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) August 4, 2025

Booker isn’t the only Democrat who has avoided supporting Mamdani. The Washington Post reported that only “four of the city’s 12 Democrats who reprseent New York City in Congress have so far endorsed the Democratic candidate for mayor in one of the bluest cities in the nation.”

BREAKING - A top Zohran Mamdani insider has just admitted he’s working with the DSA to turn NYC into a fully taxpayer funded “gender affirming hub,” where people will be flown in and given surgeries and prescriptions, all paid for by New Yorkers. pic.twitter.com/HEX2vjtn4U — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) August 4, 2025

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a Jewish Democrat, argued that “higher taxes, anti-job-creating socialism and an acceptance of antisemitic rhetoric is the right direction for America.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer congratulated Mamdani on his primary victory, but stopped short of giving him his blessing. He and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries are scheduled to meet with Mamdani on Friday.

Advertisement

Zohran Mamdani’s record is crystal clear: he wants to defund the police. pic.twitter.com/sY9AdZnjO3 — GOP (@GOP) August 4, 2025

It’s obvious why Democrats are avoiding Mamdani like a snail would avoid salt. They are fully aware that the far-leftist policies Mamdani has proposed are unpopular among New Yorkers and the rest of the nation. Moreover, his pro-Hamas rhetoric has alienated Jewish and non-Jewish Americans alike.

In his own way, Booker is right: This is about authoritarianism. Mamdani is clearly a left-wing authoritarian who wants the government to steal more money from New Yorkers so he can distribute the wealth as he sees fit. He wants the government to have more control over everyday New Yorkers — not less. It would be foolhardy for Democratic leaders to throw their support behind someone like this.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall's VIP program and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.



