Trump Announces New Talks With Iran and They Aren't About Nukes
Trump Responds to Iran's Indignation: They Won't Be Building Bombs
'Scum': Trump Unloads on CNN, New York Times, 'MSDNC'
Trump Gets Big Praise and Historic Commitments From NATO
GOP Senator: Iranians Didn't Move Nuke Materials From Fordow
He Defied SCOTUS? Here’s the Judge at the Center of the Latest Judicial...
WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Torches CNN for Peddling Fake News Intel Report...
Planned Parenthood Sues to Resume Abortions – the ACLJ and Missouri Fight Back
Trump Obliterates. Blinken Hyperventilates.
WH Shares Israel Atomic Energy Commission's Assessment on Iran's Nuclear Facilities Follow...
VIP
LA County Official's Shocking Social Media Post About ICE Leads to FBI Investigation
High-Ranking TdA Leader Sanctioned and Added to FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted List
Rising Lion or Paper Tiger?
Here's What Happened When This Texas Democrat Tried to Impeach Trump Over the...
Tipsheet

Is the Two-Party System In Danger? Here's What the Data Says.

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 25, 2025 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Adam Bettcher

A new report suggests that faith in America’s two-party system could gradually be waning as more voters are identifying as Independents.

An NBC News analysis of voter registration data showed that 32 percent of registered voters in states and territories that report his data registered as Independents. This represents a nine-point increase from 23 percent in 2000.

Advertisement

The partisan affiliation data, compiled by Ballotpedia, is available for the 33 states, territories and districts that publish registration data by voter party affiliation.

But the trend is also reflected in broader national exit polls. The 2024 election polls showed that for the first time, self-identified independents outnumbered Democrats and were equal with Republicans.

A political analyst told NBC News that “people are just disappointed in politics and disappointed in party politics.” She referred to the recent “No Kings” protests as an example showing that people can organize without belonging to a major party.

The Democratic Party has experienced most of the losses, according to the report, with more former Democratic voters registering as Independents. In fact, NBC News notes that “the share of registered voters made up by registered Democrats has declined every year since 2000 across the jurisdictions with data.”

The losses haven’t been quite the same for the Republican Party, but there are still many former GOP voters who are now Independents.

The decline has accelerated in recent years, as the party’s share of the registered voters in jurisdictions with available data fell 1.2 percentage points from 2024 to 2025, among the largest one-year decreases since 1998. Republicans’ voter share has also declined overall, although it has increased since 2021.

It’s also worth noting that most (56 percent) of Independents identified as “moderate” instead of “conservative” or “liberal” in 2024.

Recommended

Watch What This Mamdani Supporter Says When Asked If She Feels Socialism Can Work in NYC Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Nevertheless, the Republican and Democratic parties are still the dominant force in American politics. Most Americans still vote for one of the two parties even if they are registered as Independents. “In the 2024 presidential election, independents broke 49% for Vice President Kamala Harris and 46% for Donald Trump,” the report explains.

In the end, registering as Independent seems to do little to challenge the power of the two parties with which Americans have grown dissatisfied. People who run as Independents face a myriad of hurdles and obstacles, making it nearly impossible for them to win. 

Still, if the number of Independents continues growing, this could change – especially if the major parties are unable to stop this trend. 

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY POLLING REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch What This Mamdani Supporter Says When Asked If She Feels Socialism Can Work in NYC Matt Vespa
Trump Responds to Iran's Indignation: They Won't Be Building Bombs Katie Pavlich
WH Shares Israel Atomic Energy Commission's Assessment on Iran's Nuclear Facilities Following US Strikes Leah Barkoukis
Criminal Leak Investigation Launched Over Iran Nuclear Damage Katie Pavlich
He Defied SCOTUS? Here’s the Judge at the Center of the Latest Judicial Insurrection Matt Vespa
Trump Obliterates. Blinken Hyperventilates. Kevin McCullough

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Watch What This Mamdani Supporter Says When Asked If She Feels Socialism Can Work in NYC Matt Vespa
Advertisement