Here's What Trump Had to Say About Regime Change in Iran

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 24, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump on Tuesday rejected the idea of bringing about regime change in Iran as its war with Israel begins to wind down. 

While speaking with reporters, the president was asked about the possibility of regime change. “Do you want to see regime change in Iran,” a reporter asked.

“No,” the president replied. “I don’t want it. I’d like to see everything calm down as quickly as possible.”

Trump added, “Regime change takes chaos, and ideally, we don't want to see so much chaos, so we'll see how it does.”

The president further praised Iranians as “very good traders, very good business people” and that “they should be fine, they should be able to rebuild and do a good job.”

“They’re never going to have nuclear, but other than that, they should do a great job,” Trump concluded.

Since the US launched airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, there has been speculation about the extent to which America would become involved in the hostilities between Israel and Iran. Some suggested that Trump was angling for the type of regime change war that marked the George W. Bush administration.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump seemed to suggest he would support such a move. “It’s not politically correct to use the term, ‘Regime Change,’ but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!” he wrote.

However, it appears the president was more likely referring to an uprising among the Iranian populace, a scenario that many have encouraged. Indeed, during the fighting between Israel and Iran, hackers hijacked Iran’s state-run television networks and spread anti-regime messaging and urged Iranians to take to the streets to protest their government.

Of course, this would be the most desirable scenario if it is even possible. The current regime in Iran is evil and oppressive. If there is a way for Iranians to overthrow their government, it could be a positive outcome — especially if the new leadership isn’t worst than the prior regime. But, given the situation on the ground, it might still be quite a few years before something like this happens.

