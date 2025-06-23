Here's What Mike Pence Thinks of Trump's Airstrikes Against Iran

Former Vice President Mike Pence is praising President Donald Trump’s recent airstrikes on Iran aimed at destroying the country’s nuclear facilities.

Pence, who has been vocal in his many criticisms against the president, argued that he “Made the Right Call to deploy American Forces to strike nuclear sites in Iran” and that “he should be commended for his decisive leadership” in a post on X.

Advertisement

“Thanks to the resolve of our Commander in Chief and the courage and professionalism of our Armed Forces, America, Israel and the Free World are safer as a result,” Pence added. “Iran should now stand down and abandon any thought of retaliation against Americans or be prepared to face the consequences. Tonight President @realDonaldTrump proved again that the United States of America is the Leader of the Free World and America Stands with Israel.”

President Trump Made the Right Call to deploy American Forces to strike nuclear sites in Iran and he should be commended for his decisive leadership. Iran could never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon. Thanks to the resolve of our Commander in Chief and the courage and… — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) June 22, 2025

The former vice president urged President Trump to go further during a podcast appearance. When asked what he would advise Trump to do next, Pence responded, “Finish the job.”

“I would simply say that we need to – the United States of America needs to – continue to make it clear that we will give Israel whatever they need to finish the job,” Pence continued.

He further stated that Iran has “never been in a more vulnerable position.”

During a Sunday appearance on CNN, Pence argued that the US needs to “make sure that Israel has the resources and the support they need” as they continue efforts to ensure that the Iranian regime does not acquire the capability to develop and launch nuclear weapons.

“I have held the view that others have that there can be no nuclear enrichment program whatsoever. It needs to be dismantled or destroyed. Now, if the Iranians want to stand down, I think the President's made it clear he's willing to enter into negotiations, but there can be no nuclear program of any kind, no enrichment program of any kind,” Pence said.

Mike Pence: "If Israel needs our help to ensure that the Iranian nuclear program is destroyed once and for all, the United States of America needs to be prepared to do it." pic.twitter.com/VlmnI42KoV — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 15, 2025

Pence then discussed how the US government has supported Israel.

“Look, since we're coming up on 250 years of our nation's history, before this nation was founded, the pulpits of those colonies thundered with the aspiration that the people of Israel would someday return to the land of Israel,” he said. “In 1948, we were the first nation on Earth to recognize the Jewish state of Israel. I like to say our most cherished ally. And at the end of the day, I believe that is in the hearts and minds of the overwhelming majority, not just people in our movement, but the overwhelming majority of the American people know and cherish and will always stand with Israel.”