This Is the First Thing Buttigieg Said He Would've Done Differently If He...
Activist Judge Forcing the Return of a Deported Guatemalan Illegal Alien to the...
Trump’s Middle East Tour: Economic Wins, Strategic Concerns, and Israel’s Precarious Posit...
A Former Harvard Medical School Worker Just Made This Disturbing Admission
Chaos Erupts Outside Immigration Court as Protesters Clash With Police

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 29, 2025 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Police arrested almost two dozen people participating in a protest outside an immigration court in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday night.

The protests were aimed at expressing opposition to President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. There have been several similar demonstrations in other parts of the country as the White House continues its efforts to deport dangerous illegal immigrants, many of whom entered the country under the Biden administration.

From CBS News:

Nearly two dozen people were arrested outside immigration court in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday night, a week after a Bronx high school student was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Protests erupted into chaos as officers and members of the crowd clashed over barricades. Protesters were taken into custody for charges that include obstruction of government administration.

"People say, 'Oh, let them come in legally,' and when they try to come in legally and follow court proceedings they're being kidnapped," a woman named Mariposa said.

The demonstrations happened hours after witnesses reported several people were taken into custody inside the ICE field office in SoHo.

"I've never seen anything like this. I've been working here for a couple years and I've never seen this many agents, let alone agents dressed in plain clothes, wearing masks, pulling people out of line. It's totally out of the ordinary," a man named Ben said.

Video footage circulating on social media shows officers clashing with protesters in the street. Officers can be seen using a bullhorn to inform protesters that they would be subject to arrest if they continued blocking the road. 

A similar incident occurred in Worcester, Massachusetts earlier this month when a crowd of protesters accosted Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents while they apprehended an illegal immigrant in the neighborhood.

Video footage showed the protesters surrounding the agents, demanding to see a warrant.

Meanwhile, the White House has been facing a barrage of legal challenges to the president’s immigration policies. 

