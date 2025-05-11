So Much Winning: We Have a New Trade Deal With China
Yes, Liz Cheney Somehow Made the New Pope About Trump

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 11, 2025 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Former Rep. Liz Cheney is ecstatic that the Catholic Church has elected a new pope because it provided her yet another opportunity to feed her obsession with President Donald Trump.

After the news broke that Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo, had been chosen to lead the church, Cheney took to X to use the development to claim once again that the Orange Man Is Bad.

“In an era that looked as if it might be defined by an American man of depraved cruelty, corruption, and shame, what a magnificent thing the Catholic Church has done,” Cheney wrote.

As you can already imagine, the disgraced, Trump-obsessed, former lawmaker was roundly pilloried by other users who pointed out how ridiculous her post was.

Ever since Cheney’s worst nightmare manifested on November 5, 2024, she has continued her valiant crusade against President Donald Trump. She recently wrote an open letter to the Democratic Party, chiding it for not doing enough to stand up to the Orange Man What Is Bad™.

In the letter, Cheney laughably criticizes Democrats for their reliance on “decorum and donations” while “fascism consolidates power in real time.” She complains that “Every time I see something from the DNC, it’s asking me for funds.”

She argues that instead of giving polite speeches and symbolic gestures, Democrats need to develop a viable plan to take Trump down. “I want strategy. I want fire. I want action so bold it shifts the damn news cycle — not fits inside one,” Cheney wrote.

The former lawmaker then lays out a seven-point resistance plan that Democrats clearly ignored. 

Just face it, Liz. Nobody listens to you anymore. You have become completely irrelevant. Your hyperfixation on Trump is the reason you now have about as much power as a groundhog fighting a grizzly bear.

But it’s not all bad. At least you’re still good for a laugh.

