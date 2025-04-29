Chinese Nationals Get Slapped With Sanctions for Building Iran's Terror Arsenal
Oh, So That's the Real Reason Those Democratic Lawmakers Went to El Salvador

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 29, 2025 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Salvador Melendez

Democrats have been virtue signaling over the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal immigrant who was recently deported to El Salvador. They have essentially made him the poster child for their crusade against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Four Democratic lawmakers, including Reps. Maxwell Frost (FL), Robert Garcia (CA), Maxine Dexter (OR), and Yassamin Ansari (AZ), traveled to San Salvador to urge the El Salvadoran government to free Abrego Garcia.

But it appears that’s not the only reason they took the trip, according to a Daily Caller exclusive report.

A source told the outlet that the lawmakers “Stayed at the Hilton San Salvador, a luxury property situated against a picturesque backdrop of the capital city’s volcano.”

The San Salvador hotel boasts rooms with scenic views of the capital city’s landscape and an outdoor terrace where guests can enjoy margaritas and dine on local culinary treats, including made-to-order pupusas. The hotel is described as providing a “tranquil retreat” for “those seeking comfort and convenience,” according to Hotels.com. Google rates the property as a five-star hotel.

House Republicans’ campaign arm sharply criticized the four Democrats for taking a “tropical vacation” during a congressional recess period when lawmakers are given time to spend in their district.

“House Democrats booked their tropical vacation to El Salvador in the lap of luxury,” National Republican Congressional Committee spokesperson Ben Petersen told the DCNF. “While the American people suffer the consequences of the Biden Border Crisis importing illegal immigrant crime and fentanyl, these Democrats demonstrated again they are completely out of touch with voters.”

Perhaps I should rethink my aversion to running for office.

But what makes this story even better is that these lawmakers tried to hide the fact that they were living it up in the tropical paradise. Ansari filmed a video in her hotel room, making sure only the curtains and wall were visible, The Daily Caller noted.

We are in a constitutional crisis. I’m in El Salvador to shine a light on Kilmar’s story and keep the pressure on Donald Trump to secure his safe return home.

[image or embed]

— Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@repyassansari.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 8:54 AM

Rep. Dexter did the same, but filmed her virtue signal in the hotel’s terrace area, which is gorgeous.

I am in El Salvador because I will not stand by while our country is thrown into a constitutional crisis. This is a moment to act. I will not rest until due process is upheld for all.

[image or embed]

— Congresswoman Maxine Dexter, M.D. (@repdexteror.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 10:17 AM

Seriously, do y’all think I could fool the Democrats into thinking I’m a leftist when I run for office?

Rep. Garcia did a CBS News interview in his posh hotel room, saying that “Democrats have to continue to show up and bring attention to this issue.”

But The Daily Caller showed that the room Garcia “showed up” in was a spacious living space complete with a beautiful view of El Salvador’s lush green trees and deep blue skies.

I am now in the market for a campaign manager, if you know anyone, dear reader.

Frost posted a video on Instagram in which he claimed “Trump is illegally arresting, jailing, & deporting people with no due process.”

In the background, you can see that Frost is standing against another lovely backdrop, with the mountains and trees providing a wonderful stage for Frost’s ravings.


Unfortunately for them, the four lawmakers were unable to secure a meeting with Abrego Garcia. One reporter referred to the trip as “pointless.”

To be fair, they were probably too busy gorging themselves on fine El Salvadoran cuisine while admiring the landscape. Who could blame them?

There is one thing that is clear from this story: Democrats don’t give a rip about Abrego Garcia or any of the others who were deported. For them, his situation is nothing more than a weapon to use against the Trump administration in the hopes that they can get enough support to take back one or both chambers of Congress in the next midterm elections.

In unrelated news, I have not only renounced my libertarian ideology and decided to become a socialist, but I have also bought a snazzy new pair of swimming trunks. After all, I have big plans after I win my seat in Congress.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION EL SALVADOR

