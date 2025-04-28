Brace Yourselves – Kamala Harris Has Some Things to Say About Trump

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is going to take shots at President Donald Trump in her first major speech since leaving the White House.

Harris will address the crowd at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco at the 20th anniversary gala of Emerge, a program aimed at increasing the number of Democratic females in politics. The program provides training for women who want to get involved in left-wing politics, which makes it a perfect venue for a vice president who is primarily known for being a woman who is allegedly black.

So, what will Harris say about President Trump? Sources told Politico that she will go after his economic and foreign policies.

In what is expected to mark her most extensive public remarks since losing to Trump last fall, Harris in a speech in San Francisco on Wednesday plans to urge voters to push back on Trump’s economic policies and what she will cast as ongoing threats to American institutions and global leadership, according to a person directly familiar with her plans and granted anonymity to discuss them. She also plans to expand on her “courage is contagious” theme, the person said.

A source also told the Los Angeles Times that Harris “will reflect on the enduring promise of America and issue a call to action in the face of reckless economic policies and the urgent and escalating crisis facing America’s institutions and global leadership,” whatever that means.

The speech, which is expected to be her most extensive remarks since losing the presidential election in November and leaving office in January, comes as Harris has been weighing whether to enter the 2026 California governor’s race to replace termed-out Gov. Gavin Newsom. Harris, 60, is not expected to make a decision until the end of the summer — a delay that has prompted criticism from fellow Democrats who argue that politicians can’t sit on the sidelines at a crucial moment in the nation’s and the state’s future.

No doubt Harris’ supporters expect her speech to be a scathing indictment of Trump. But it is more likely that everyone else will be watching to see what kind of bizarre word salad comes out of that woman’s mouth. The truth is, nobody cares about Black Hillary anymore. She lost, and that’s it.

However, she has been keeping a low profile since her defeat. It is believed that she will run to replace Gavin Newsom as the next California governor to sink the state further into ruin.

We've been hearing for months how former Vice President Kamala Harris is looking to run for governor of California in 2026. POLITICO got in on the scoop weeks ago, around the time that Harris attended an Oscars watch party. Now, The New York Times is reporting about such plans, though there's even more to it this time. "Sidelined and Still Processing Her Defeat, Harris Looks for a Way Back In," the report is titled. It's been close to six months since Harris lost handily to now President Donald Trump. Not only did she lose the Electoral College, and all seven swing states, but she became the first Democrat to lose the popular vote since 2004. She was a bad candidate who was installed as the nominee and has never won a single primary vote. What is there to still process?

Perhaps Harris’ upcoming appearance will just be the obligatory speech she must give as the candidate who lost last year. But it could be something more. Perhaps she might use this moment to begin inching her way back onto the political stage as she prepares to run for governor. Either way, I’m sure there will be plenty to laugh about when the clips start circulating on social media.