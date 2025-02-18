Top Social Security Official Calls It Quits After Clashing With DOGE Team

The head of the Social Security Administration has resigned after clashing with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) over its access to sensitive government information.

Michelle King, acting commissioner of the SSA, stepped down from her position on Sunday after a disagreement with the DOGE team, according to The Washington Post.

DOGE’s ability to view sensitive data has been a sticking point for many inside and outside of the Trump administration. The matter became the topic of debate when it was revealed that the agency was accessing Treasury Department data. President Donald Trump appointed Leland Dudek, a manager in charge of Social Security’s anti-fraud office, as acting commissioner while Frank Bisignano, the president’s nominee for permanent commissioner, is vetted by the Senate, according to three individuals who spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk candidly. A public announcement is expected this week. Dudek had posted positive remarks on social media about DOGE’s efforts to cut costs and search for fraud in federal agencies, according to two of the individuals. “President Trump has nominated the highly qualified and talented Frank Bisignano to lead the Social Security Administration, and we expect him to be swiftly confirmed in the coming weeks,” White House spokesman Harrison Fields said in a statement. “In the meantime, the agency will be led by a career Social Security anti-fraud expert as the acting commissioner. President Trump is committed to appointing the best and most qualified individuals who are dedicated to working on behalf of the American people, not to appease the bureaucracy that has failed them for far too long.”

Naturally, folks are big mad about DOGE accessing data to identify areas of waste and other problems. Martin O’Malley, who ran the SSA under the Biden administration, told The Washington Post, “At this rate, they will break it. And they will break it fast, and there will be an interruption of benefits.”

He further argued that it is a “shame the chilling effect it has to disregard 120 senior executive service people.”

Nancy Altman, president of Social Security Works, told CNN that “there is no way to overstate how serious a breach this is” and stressed that the data DOGE is collecting is “highly sensitive.”

She further argued that if “there is an evil intent to punish perceived enemies, someone could erase your earnings record, making it impossible to collect the Social Security and Medicare benefits you have earned.”

The issue became more of an issue in the news cycle after people expressed concerns about DOGE being allowed access to sensitive data as it works to modernize the technology used by the Internal Revenue Service.

White House officials have defended DOGE, saying its team members are fully vetted before being hired. They further explained that those working with the data understand they could face legal consequences if they fail to keep the information confidential.