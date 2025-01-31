This Petty Blue State Governor Just Banned J6ers From Holding Government Jobs

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued a memo on Thursday banning those convicted of offenses related to the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol building from holding jobs in the state government.

Advertisement

This move comes after President Donald Trump pardoned most of those targeted by the Department of Justice for their supposed participation in the riot.

Disgraceful Democrat Governor Pritzker signed an order trying to prohibit Jan 6 participants from state employment in Illinois, calling it an “insurrection”:



“I hereby direct CMS to apply the State Personnel Code and consider any participation in the January 6 insurrection as… pic.twitter.com/niNU1mhhYY — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) January 31, 2025

In a memo to Raven DeVaughn, director of the state’s Department of Central Management Services (CMS), Pritzker noted that one of his “most important duties as Governor is protecting public safety in the State of Illinois.”

He referenced Trump’s pardons and said those who were convicted “attacked law enforcement officers protecting people in the Capitol, disrupted the peaceful transfer of power, and undermined bedrock principles of American democracy.”

These rioters were accused or convicted of a combination of felonies and misdemeanors, including but not limited to: violence against law enforcement officers, threats against Members of Congress, destruction of federal property, and many other crimes. These crimes attacks threatened public safety as Members of Congress, staff, and other workers who were forced to hide from the violence for hours.

The governor argued, "No one who attempts to overthrow a government should serve in government.”

From the memo:

The State’s Personnel Code, administered by the Department of Central Management Services (CMS) and by you as its Director, requires the rejection of candidates for State employment who have engaged in infamous or disgraceful conduct (20 ILCS 415/8b.4). To protect the integrity of our workforce and safety of our State, I hereby direct CMS to apply the State Personnel Code and consider any participation in the January 6 insurrection as infamous and disgraceful conduct that is antithetical to the mission of the State.

The pardons caused quite a stir when Trump issued them on his first day back in office. Democrats and their close friends and allies in the activist media are still caterwauling about it on the airwaves and interwebs.

Sen. John Thune (R-SD), in an exchange with a reporter asking about the pardons, pointed out that former President Joe Biden “opened the door” for Trump to issue the pardons by pardoning everyone in his family except his dogs.

During a testy back-and-forth with a reporter during a press conference, Trump addressed the argument that the pardons send the message that it is acceptable to assault police officers.

Advertisement

They've served years in jail, and murderers don't even go to jail in this country. We had 1,500. We have 16 under review. As you know, we commuted about 16 of them because it looks like they could have done things that were not acceptable for a full pardon. But these people have served years in jail… Their lives have been ruined.

Pritzker’s petty move is a futile effort to attack those who were prosecuted – even those who simply strolled around the Capitol building without engaging in violence. Since Democrats can no longer weaponize the justice system against the J6ers, they have to find some other ways to get back at them, it seems.