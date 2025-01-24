Boohoo: John Brennan Whines and Lies About Losing His Security Clearance

Former CIA Director John Brennan isn’t happy about President Donald Trump revoking his security clearance.

During an appearance on MSNBC, the former official complained about Trump’s decision to revoke security clearances for the 51 former officials who spread the lie that the Hunter Biden laptop story was Russian disinformation in the leadup to the 2020 presidential election.

“The only reason why I still had a security clearance, as I have for the past number of years since I left government, service was for the benefit of the government, so that if the CIA or another government agency wanted to call me in to discuss a classified matter, they could do that,” Brennan said. “It was really for the government's benefit. It was to facilitate those classified discussions with myself as well as with former directors, as well as other former members of the intelligence community that had those clearances.”

Brennan continued, referring to Trump’s decision as “bizarre” and that the president “misrepresented the facts in that executive order because it said that we had suggested that the Hunter Biden laptop story was Russian disinformation. No, we said it was the hallmarks of Russian information operations, including the dumping of accurate information, which is what we said in that letter."

The former official further claimed “this was just his effort to try to get back at those individuals who have criticized him openly and publicly in the past.”

Someone is deeply upset. ☹️



John Brennan got his tail caught in the 51 spies that lied cage and now he’s lost his security clearance—his pass to monetize his privilege by prancing onto MSNBC to spread disinformation.



What was Brennan’s first stop? MSNBC —his chosen megaphone. pic.twitter.com/Qgr2SVjoYa — Tosca Austen (@ToscaAusten) January 23, 2025

Brennan is trying to obfuscate his lies by putting forth a distinction without a difference. That letter was clearly an attempt to deceive the American public into believing the Hunter Biden laptop story was a foreign psyop. They knew it could harm former President Joe Biden’s chances of winning the 2020 election.

Of course, Brennan is no stranger to lying to the public. He was also part of the effort to trick the public into believing that Trump was secretly working with the Russian government to influence the outcome of the 2016 election.

The former official also falsely claimed that the CIA had not spied on computers used by Senate Intelligence Committee staffers. It was later revealed that the agency was spying on these individuals.

These are only a few examples of Brennan showing that he has a problem with telling the truth. Democrats might try to pretend Trump’s decision to revoke his security decision is a malicious form of revenge. But do we really want someone who has shown over and over again that he is willing to blatantly lie to the American public to have access to such sensitive material?

If the former CIA director was able to have continued access to this information there is no telling how he would use it to advance his own political agenda. The same can be said about the rest of the individuals who signed the letter about Hunter’s laptop. They have shown they cannot be trusted, which is why they do not deserve to have access to this information.