A Fox News Reporter Helped Trump Find Something Biden Left Behind in the...
The Purge of the Top Brass in the Military Has Begun
VIP
Speaker Johnson's Latest Biden Story Should Launch an Investigation Into His Presidency
This Was the Marquee Moment at the Commander-in-Chief Ball
Here Are Trump's First Executive Orders
Trump Fires Immigration Judges as Border Security Becomes a Top Priority
Trump’s Department of Justice Needs To Go After the Biden Family Immediately
Steven Rinella Brings Survivalist Skills to Trace America's Greatest Mysteries
The Second Time Around
Bye-Bye Biden: The Departure of America’s Worst President
Women in Combat—Yes or No?
With Noem and Vitello, Trump Starts DHS Reform - But More Changes Needed
Please Don’t Inaugurate Big Biz’s Sudden Political Switch
Bloomberg: Vietnam Following in the Footsteps of Musk and Milei?
Tipsheet

Nancy Pelosi Has a Meltdown Over Trump's J6 Pardons

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 21, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) flew into a rage over President Donald Trump pardoning and commuting some 1,500 Americans who were ensnared by the FBI’s overreach concerning the January 6 riots. It was an action long foreseen, though liberals need something to whine about, as it’s their only crutch regarding the 2024 elections. 

Advertisement

The California liberal took to social media to voice her outrage:

Tonight, the President announced pardons and commutations of sentences for those who violently attacked the Capitol and law enforcement officers on January 6th. 

The President's actions are an outrageous insult to our justice system and the heroes who suffered physical scars and emotional trauma as they protected the Capitol, the Congress and the Constitution. 

It is shameful that the President has decided to make one of his top priorities the abandonment and betrayal of police officers who put their lives on the line to stop an attempt to subvert the peaceful transfer of power. 

Despite the President’s decision, we must always remember the extraordinary courage and valor of the law enforcement heroes who stood in the breach and ensured that democracy survived on that dark day. 

Recommended

The Purge of the Top Brass in the Military Has Begun Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“The President's actions are an outrageous insult to our justice system” is not something you can say, Nancy. Joe Biden pardoned his entire corrupt family, or at least the members who were involved in the lucrative and widespread influence-peddling operation.  

That was an insult to the rule of law, Ms. Pelosi, and an insult to the intelligence of the American people.  

Democrats can’t say anything about future Trump pardons and commutations after Biden’s last-minute act of corruption. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Purge of the Top Brass in the Military Has Begun Matt Vespa
This Was the Marquee Moment at the Commander-in-Chief Ball Matt Vespa
Here Are Trump's First Executive Orders Matt Vespa
A Fox News Reporter Helped Trump Find Something Biden Left Behind in the Oval Office Matt Vespa
Trump’s Department of Justice Needs To Go After the Biden Family Immediately Derek Hunter
Designer Behind Melania Trump’s Inauguration Day Look Breaks Silence Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Purge of the Top Brass in the Military Has Begun Matt Vespa
Advertisement