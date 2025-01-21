Nancy Pelosi Has a Meltdown Over Trump's J6 Pardons

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) flew into a rage over President Donald Trump pardoning and commuting some 1,500 Americans who were ensnared by the FBI’s overreach concerning the January 6 riots. It was an action long foreseen, though liberals need something to whine about, as it’s their only crutch regarding the 2024 elections.

Trump issues 1,500 pardons and commutes the sentences of 6 persons involved in the January 6 Capitol riot. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 21, 2025

The California liberal took to social media to voice her outrage:

Tonight, the President announced pardons and commutations of sentences for those who violently attacked the Capitol and law enforcement officers on January 6th. The President's actions are an outrageous insult to our justice system and the heroes who suffered physical scars and emotional trauma as they protected the Capitol, the Congress and the Constitution. It is shameful that the President has decided to make one of his top priorities the abandonment and betrayal of police officers who put their lives on the line to stop an attempt to subvert the peaceful transfer of power. Despite the President’s decision, we must always remember the extraordinary courage and valor of the law enforcement heroes who stood in the breach and ensured that democracy survived on that dark day.

“The President's actions are an outrageous insult to our justice system” is not something you can say, Nancy. Joe Biden pardoned his entire corrupt family, or at least the members who were involved in the lucrative and widespread influence-peddling operation.

That was an insult to the rule of law, Ms. Pelosi, and an insult to the intelligence of the American people.

Democrats can’t say anything about future Trump pardons and commutations after Biden’s last-minute act of corruption.