These Are the Bibles Trump Will Use for His Second Inauguration
The Hostage Deal Moves to a New Stage
Biden Hands Out Thousands More Commutations
VIP
A Message to Young Men Trying to Get Ahead
Mazie Hirono, Where Did This Question Come From?
Gay Couples Reportedly Rushing to Get Married Before Donald Trump Takes Office
Supreme Court Issues Ruling on TikTok Ban. Here's What Could Happen Next.
VIP
Ninth Circuit Refuses to Rehear 'Carry Killer' Law Challenge
Nancy Pelosi Is Skipping Trump's Inauguration
Trump's Inauguration Will Be Moved Indoors
Fani Willis Demands More Taxpayer Money
Gavin Newsom Now Getting Into It With Speaker Johnson
FBI Makes Telling Move Ahead of Trump's Presidency
Scott Bessent Had the Best Response to Bernie Sanders' Question About the 'Oligarchy'...
Tipsheet

Lawyer Drops Meta As a Client Because Mark Zuckerberg Embraces 'Toxic Masculinity' and 'Neo-Nazi Madness'

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles  |  January 17, 2025 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File

Leftists are taking Meta’s new changes pretty hard. An attorney who represented the company in its AI intellectual property lawsuit announced on Monday that he would no longer be working with Meta due to its “descent into toxic masculinity and Neo-Nazi madness.”

Advertisement

To put it simply, the lawyer doesn’t want to work with a company that does not go overboard to cater to progressive ideologues.

In a post on LinkedIn, attorney Mark Lemley indicated he considered leaving Facebook, owned by Meta, because he finds “great value in the connections and friends I have here, and it doesn’t seem fair that I should lose that because [Meta CEO Mark] Zuckerberg is having a mid-life crisis.”

The lawyer said he decided to remain on the platform but would “engage somewhat less than I normally do.”

However, he did say he would deactivate his account on Threads, also owned by Meta, and would “no longer buy anything from ads I see on Facebook or Instagram.”

The attorney further stated that he had “fired Meta as a client.”

While I think they are on the right side in the generative AI copyright dispute in which I represented them, and I hope they win, I cannot in good conscience serve as their lawyer any longer


Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced last week that the company would be implementing several changes to its content moderation policies and internal culture. He stated he planned to do away with its current fact-checking system, which involves biased journalists flagging posts and placing notes on them.

Recommended

Fani Willis Demands More Taxpayer Money Mia Cathell
Advertisement

Instead, the company will adopt a Community Notes feature similar to Elon Musk’s X, which allows users to fact-check posts regardless of political persuasion.

Zuckerberg has reportedly made some significant changes at the company as it moves away from its tender embrace of progressive orthodoxy. It has scrapped its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs and even removed tampons from men’s restrooms.

President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in November, as well as the shifting tide, appears to be motivating this change. It’s certainly possible that Zuckerberg may have had an awakening. But there can also be no doubt that he is watching the changing political tides and is making a business decision.

Legal scholar and political commentator Jonathan Turley noted that "Terminating representation can be a tricky business for lawyers, who generally try to protect clients from embarassment or negative implications."

Advertisement

It is no surprise that someone like Lemley would quit Facebook. There were similar stories after Musk took over X, then known as Twitter. The notion that a social media platform would work to foster dialogue from every political affiliation is anathema to those on the authoritarian left, who enjoyed their decade-long dominance over social media. Now that the platform is no longer going to suppress their opposition, it appears at least some of these people are taking their ball and going home.

Good riddance.

Tags: FREE SPEECH SOCIAL MEDIA MARK ZUCKERBURG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fani Willis Demands More Taxpayer Money Mia Cathell
Trump's Inauguration Will Be Moved Indoors Madeline Leesman
Supreme Court Issues Ruling on TikTok Ban. Here's What Could Happen Next. Jeff Charles
Mazie Hirono, Where Did This Question Come From? Matt Vespa
Scott Bessent Had the Best Response to Bernie Sanders' Question About the 'Oligarchy' Taking Over America Madeline Leesman
Gavin Newsom Now Getting Into It With Speaker Johnson Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Fani Willis Demands More Taxpayer Money Mia Cathell
Advertisement