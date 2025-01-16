Donald Trump Is Ready to Fight. So Are We.
America Is Back
Why a Georgia State Senator Got Arrested at a Joint Session of the...
Democrats Vote Against Deportation of Illegals Convicted for Violent Crimes Against Women,...
Supreme Court to Decide Whether Texas Can Impose Age Verification Requirements on Porn...
TikTok Might Not Be Dead After All
Democrats Are Terrified of Kash Patel Leading the FBI. Perhaps They Should Be.
BREAKING: Ron DeSantis Announces Pick to Replace Marco Rubio in the Senate
Karine Jean-Pierre Embodies the Pettiness of the Administration, Pushes Aside History to G...
Why the Upcoming Deportations Will Increase American Confidence in Elections
Denmark's PM Just Provided an Update About the US Purchasing Greenland
Climate Alarmist Ed Markey Loses It on Lee Zeldin During Confirmation Hearing
VIP
Here's How the Largest Teachers Union in the US Is Preparing for Trump's...
The FDA Just Banned This Popular Food Dye
Tipsheet

This Gun Store Owner Just Forced the ATF to Reverse an Anti-Gun 'Zero Tolerance' Policy

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles  |  January 16, 2025 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Brittainy Newman

Score another victory for gun rights. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) has reversed its “zero tolerance” policy created under the Biden administration to infringe on the right to keep and bear arms.

Advertisement

The policy allowed the ATF to revoke the licenses of firearms dealers who make common clerical errors on their paperwork. Several small gun shops have been forced out of business because of the rule.

Michael Cargill, owner of Central Texas Gun Works, joined with the Texas Public Policy Foundation (TPPF) in a lawsuit against the White House over the unconstitutional measure. The Biden administration capitulated before the lawsuit could be decided in the courts and reverted back to the previous policy, which only allows the ATF to revoke licenses for “willful” offenses, not small clerical errors, according to a press release issued by the TPPF.

The new enforcement guidance reinstates the decades-long understanding that an honest mistake – like writing “USA” in the field for “county” on a background check form – is not a willful violation of federal law. “For purposes of the regulatory provisions of the GCA, the terms ‘willful’ and ‘willfulness’ mean a purposeful disregard of, a plain indifference to, or a reckless disregard of a known legal obligation. Willfulness requires fact specific application of law,” says the new guidance.

Crucially, it also adds that “Not every repeat violation is per se willful. A single, or even a few, inadvertent errors in failing to complete forms may not amount to ‘willful’ failures even where the legal requirement to complete the forms was known.”

In light of his victory, Cargill has filed an unopposed motion to voluntarily dismiss the case, without prejudice, with the trial court.

Recommended

Climate Alarmist Ed Markey Loses It on Lee Zeldin During Confirmation Hearing Mia Cathell
Advertisement

TPPF celebrated the win in a post on X with a video of Cargill explaining the now-defunct policy and his lawsuit.

“This current administration is doing nothing but walking into gun stores, mom-and-pop gun stores, going after the simple little small, minor paperwork errors that people are making and trying to shut those gun stores down permanently who've been in existence for decades,” Cargill explained.

The gun dealer further argued that the ATF was stepping outside of its boundaries under the Gun Control Act.

It's impossible for anyone to do what we do and not make any mistakes at all. You get people that walk into the gun store to fill out a 4473, which is the firearms transaction record. There's a hundred ways a person can mess up this form, if not more than that. There are a hundred different inputs that you actually put on the form. Even customers make mistakes when it comes to their name, their middle name, or their first name, they reverse it. On that little box, it says county, they put country. That does not mean that that person is going to get handed a firearms, and they're not supposed to. They're not a prohibited person. And so their license should not get revoked just for that simple little minor mistake.

Advertisement

This development means the ATF cannot be used to indirectly infringe on the Second Amendment, an endeavor President Joe Biden pursued since he knew he could not get his sweeping anti-gun agenda passed in Congress.

Cargill was also instrumental in getting the bump stock ban reversed as well, which illustrates why it is so important to fight back hard against any infringements on the right to keep and bear arms – even ones that might seem small. As we have seen, the anti-gunner left is hellbent on making it harder for people to defend themselves. Folks like Cargill show us that the anti-gunners can, and should, be beaten at every turn.

Tags: ATF GUN CONTROL SECOND AMENDMENT BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Climate Alarmist Ed Markey Loses It on Lee Zeldin During Confirmation Hearing Mia Cathell
Democrats Are Terrified of Kash Patel Leading the FBI. Perhaps They Should Be. Jeff Charles
Pardon Every Single J6 Political Prisoner – Every Single One Kurt Schlichter
BREAKING: Ron DeSantis Announces Pick to Replace Marco Rubio in the Senate Jeff Charles
Collins Puts The New Yorker on Blast Over This Part of Hegseth Story Leah Barkoukis
Why a Georgia State Senator Got Arrested at a Joint Session of the Legislature Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Climate Alarmist Ed Markey Loses It on Lee Zeldin During Confirmation Hearing Mia Cathell
Advertisement