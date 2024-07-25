Whistleblowers Detail Why Drones Weren't Used at Trump's Butler Rally
Tipsheet

Biden Is More Willing to Cooperate With Netanyahu. Why Now?

Jamie Parsons
Jamie Parsons  |  July 25, 2024 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to receive a positive reaction from the White House on his return to Washington, D.C.

Netanyahu arrived in Washington on July 22, marking his first visit to the capital in almost four years. The prime minister was scheduled to visit last month to meet with the White House. Still, the White House canceled the meeting after Netanyahu released a video on Twitter condemning the Biden Administration's pause of military aid to Israel. Now that Biden has dropped out of the 2024 election, Biden is more open to discussing the war in Gaza with Netanyahu.

In the past, Biden voiced his disapproval of Netanyahu and, in May, withheld U.S. munition to Israel, "suspending shipments of 2,000-pound bombs," according to Axios. 

Now that Biden is no longer running for reelection, the president is focusing on his legacy– and ending the war in Gaza as president will help him accomplish his goal, Axios reported. 

In the past, congressional Democrats also disapproved of Netanyahu because of "Israel's actions in the Gaza war." For instance, in March, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY.) said he believed Netanyahu "lost his way" and suggested that Israelis hold early elections to replace the prime minister. 

Democrats still disapprove of Netanyahu and his current visit to Washington. Several Democrats have said they will boycott his speech to Congress on July 23, and Axios reported that "some Democrats think" around "100 House and Senate Democrats" will not show up to the speech. 

Although Biden "did not want to invite" Netanyahu to the White House in June, one month later, the president was eager to speak with the prime minister. That is because Biden's meeting with Netanyahu is motivated by self-interest– he aims to negotiate a ceasefire in Gaza and gain support from more Americans before he leaves office. 

Given how the last month has played out for Biden, Netanyahu should expect to see a more congenial president. 

Tags: ISRAEL

