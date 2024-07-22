We Have an Update From Biden's Doctor
Tipsheet

Open Borders and Drug Seizures

Jamie Parsons
July 22, 2024
As President Joe Biden fails to secure the borders, the country is seeing a massive influx of illegal aliens and drugs. Solely in the month of June, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 44.8 thousand pounds of drugs. Fortunately, the CBP seized fewer drugs than in the month of May.

Drug seizure statistics for the month of June came from the United States Border Patrol and the Office of Field Operations. These monthly reports help keep Americans updated on the open border crisis and informed about illegal drug imports. 

In June, heroin seizures increased by 47% compared with May, and seizures of cocaine increased by 13%, according to CBP's June 2024 monthly update. The CBP also reported it seized 15,000 pounds of fentanyl. 

United States Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens tweeted on June 25 that the USBP agents in San Clemente, CA, stopped an attempt to smuggle over 41 pounds of methamphetamines.

Despite efforts from USBP to stop the flood of drugs at the U.S. borders, they are only been able to stop a small percentage of drugs from flooding into the country. 

On June 17, Rep. Russ Fulcher (R-ID), said on twitter the CBP has "reported" they have only been able to "seize" five percent to 10 percent of "fentanyl" coming in the U.S. 

The southern border is a total mess, and it'll take someone new to regain operational control, as Biden decided to drop out of the presidential race on July 21.

