Massachusetts State Government Erects Pro-Abortion Billboards

The Massachusetts state government is using taxpayer money to fund a pro-abortion campaign.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is using $1 million in taxpayer dollars to pay for billboards attacking pro-life pregnancy centers and pro-life ideologies. The Federalist reported that Gov. Healey "billed" the billboards as a "public education campaign" under the state legislature's FY2023 supplemental budget.

The billboards tell women to "Avoid Anti-Abortion Centers" and direct them to a government website that attacks pro-life pregnancy centers.

Not sure I have ever seen a billboard like this from a state or city health department. They are all over Western Mass now. pic.twitter.com/v9CmgLwQJF — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) July 6, 2024

The website encourages women to turn away from pro-life pregnancy centers and turn toward abortion.

"They may look like medical clinics, but they can put your HEALTH AT RISK," read the thumbnail of a Massachusetts Department of Public Health video posted on the government's website.

The billboards are also placed in various areas of the state and changed to match the demographic of women it is reaching. For example, in Hispanic communities, the billboard is in Spanish, and a Hispanic woman is on the poster; in black communities, a black woman is on the poster.

$1.3 Million in taxpayer $$$ spent for state funded attacks on Pregnancy Resource Centers. I'll let you decide why they're located in heavily Latino & African-American communities #Massachusetts #abortion billboards #pregnancyresourcecenter #AbortionIsNotHealthcare #prolife… pic.twitter.com/csrXUEs5B7 — Kelly L Botelho (@BotelhoFamily) June 28, 2024

The initiative is the "first time" the Massachusetts government has used "public funds" to "campaign against pro-life organizations," according to the Federalist.

“The women served by pregnancy resource centers overwhelmingly report a positive experience, yet the Healey Administration and other politicians in the state are furthering their extreme abortion agenda by using a taxpayer-funded campaign to discredit our centers,” Pregnancy Care Alliance of Massachusetts told Fox News Digital.







